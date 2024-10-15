‘Something Harry doesn’t understand’: Prince William couldn’t resist making ‘clear dig’ at runaway brother during King Charles’ big day

Prince William made a playful dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in 2023, several individuals have claimed. As the only Royal to speak during the celebration, all eyes and ears were pointed towards his speech.

He said, “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” addressing the audience at Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also in attendance. The speech continued, “As my Grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother.”

The part that perked up ears came afterward, when he said, “For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service. My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve.”

People took to social media to read between the lines, of course. One user on X wrote, “Service Harry. Do you hear that? Not a free ride.” More piled on, writing, “SERVICE. Something Harry doesn’t understand.”

The critique follows Harry’s decision to step away from Royal duties, along with his wife. Some say that by leaving his official post, Harry has abandoned philanthropy and duty. This is far from the truth, as Harry has individually been doing charitable work since departing. In a statement released shortly after the news broke, Harry and Meghan explained they would continue their efforts, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

While speculation about whether Williams was making a dig at his younger brother during the speech is just that ⏤ speculation ⏤ the rift in the family is apparent and has only grown larger over the years since Harry and Meghan moved to the U.S. Things have been icy since then, with Harry’s 2023 book Spare dropping a bombshell. The memoir describes a physical attack perpetrated by William in 2019. He detailed a confrontation that took place inside his London home, writing that William called Meghan “abrasive” and “difficult,” among other choice words often used to describe women who don’t fit inside neat boxes.

Harry said it was a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative.” The situation grew tense, claims Harry, writing, “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

In a 2023 interview, he said “I want my father and brother back,” which implies there is a chance of reconciliation on both sides. However, if royal life and the media circus in it continue to threaten the mental health of those who don’t mindlessly subscribe to it, that chance is slight.

The last public appearance where the brothers were seen together was in Sep. 2022 in Windsor, shortly after their grandmother’s death. Meghan and Kate were also pictured and all were cordial during the difficult and public grieving process.

