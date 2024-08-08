Image Credit: Disney
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen's Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

Kate Middleton makes giant hypocrites of Harry, Meghan AND Taylor Swift in one fell swoop

None of them should be able to look her in the eye from now on.
David James
David James
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 11:13 am

Environmentally conscious mega-celebrities rarely put their money where their mouth is. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have claimed they have a “long-standing commitment to the planet” and both have pledged to take ” choices to offer and balance” their carbon footprint. Naturally, to make their speeches they fly by private jet, the most environmentally damaging way it’s possible to travel.

Even the otherwise PR-impregnable Taylor Swift, who rarely puts a foot wrong, has faced repeated and pointed criticism for her heavy use of a private jet, making hundreds of flights a year, including an eye-popping 20,000 miles in a single weekend to see Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl (yes, it was an iconic photo, but how many drowned polar bears was it worth?.

You might argue these mega-celebs need the flexibility and security of a private jet, but given the dire state of the environment and the ridiculous opulence of first class on international airlines, it’s a very hard sell to the public. Often the likes of Swift and the Sussexes will claim they’re neutralizing their carbon output by planting trees or whatever, but these schemes have been met with intense skepticism.

All of which is why we’re pleasantly surprised that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, future Queen, and one of the most famous people in the world not only doesn’t fly private, but flies economy! This was confirmed back in 2022 on TikTok, when a user spotted Kate and her children Louis and Charlotte disembarking from the flight early along with their security detail, en route to Balmoral:

Now, in her first major trip since her cancer diagnosis, Kate is preparing making the trip to Balmoral once again. And, at least if the Mail Online’s sources are to be believed, she’s once again flying economy. Considering the nightmarish 2024 Kate has had I don’t think anyone would blame her for jumping in a private jet or helicopter to get up to Balmoral, so it’s all the more praiseworthy that she’s settling down into a fairly uncomfy seat with little leg room and a table that’s never quite big enough.

So, if there’s another big environmental event coming up where the fabulously wealthy can profess to being eco-warriors at heart (while pouring tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide into our dying atmosphere), don’t accept any other speaker on the subject but Kate Middleton. After all, she’s putting her money – and her butt – where her mouth is.

Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google