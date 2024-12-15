Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas event has no room for a certain scandal-ridden Royal, even if he’s tucked away ‘behind a pillar’

Kate Middleton‘s annual Christmas carol service has become a highlight of the royal calendar, bringing together family members and honoring community heroes. However, this year’s event has sparked discussion due to a notable absence.

The festive gathering at Westminster Abbey, known as “Together at Christmas,” celebrates the season and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities. The guest list typically includes a wide range of royal family members, creating an image of unity and togetherness. However, this year’s event has drawn attention for reasons beyond its charitable focus. According to reports from Daily Mail, there was a pointed exclusion from the guest list. As columnist Ephraim Hardcastle revealed, “A mole whispers that for the second year running, suggestions that Andrew be invited to Kate’s annual carol service, possibly seated behind a pillar, were rejected.”

The exclusion of Prince Andrew from such a high-profile family event is particularly noteworthy given the recent efforts by King Charles III to reintegrate his brother into family gatherings. Hardcastle noted, “The King has done his best to bring Andrew back into the family fold and insists he is given due status. But William and Kate aren’t sharing the love.” Honestly, Kate and William might be right, considering Prince Andrew’s long history of controversy.

Prince Andrew’s many controversies justify his exclusion from Royal festivities

Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein ❌

Friends with sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell ❌

Paid a woman who accused him of raping her millions to stop a civil sex case ❌

And now we hear he's friends with a suspected Chinese spy ❌

Yet Meghan is the problem 🤔 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) December 13, 2024

Prince Andrew’s fall from grace began with his association with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Virginia Giuffre, born on August 9, 1983, accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17 years old. Giuffre alleges these incidents occurred in London, New York, and Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands while she was being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The allegations first came to light in 2015 when court documents were unsealed in a related case. Although Andrew has consistently denied these allegations, claiming he has “no recollection” of meeting Giuffre, the scandal led to his withdrawal from public duties in November 2019 and severely damaged his reputation. In February 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, bringing an end to the civil lawsuit she had filed against him in August 2021.

Adding to the prince’s troubles are allegations involving his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy known as “Christine Lee.” Reports suggest that Andrew invited Lee to royal residences despite security concerns. This has raised questions about his judgment and potential vulnerability to foreign influence.

Prince Andrew’s troubles extend beyond his legal woes. He’s currently embroiled in a heated dispute with King Charles over his residence at Royal Lodge. Despite pressure from the King to vacate the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park and move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage, Andrew steadfastly refuses to leave. This standoff has further strained relations between the brothers, with Charles reportedly cutting off Andrew’s annual £249,000 grant from the Duchy of Lancaster.

The prince’s refusal to downsize has raised eyebrows, especially given his apparent lack of official income. Questions have arisen about how Andrew continues to afford the upkeep of such a large property, estimated at £1 million annually. Reports suggest he’s found “other sources of income,” but the nature and legitimacy of these funds remain unclear, causing concern within royal circles. All things considered, no one can really blame Kate for getting some distance from Andrew. Even though it’s Christmas, some family members should not be forgiven for such serious faults.

