Prince Andrew‘s financial independence from the Crown has sparked a new controversy, as the disgraced royal’s ability to defy King Charles might rely on his suspicious connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York’s dramatic fall from grace began with his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but it was Virginia Giuffre’s allegations that dealt the fatal blow to his royal career. Giuffre, who was previously known as Virginia Roberts, alleged that in 2001, when she was 17 years old, she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions — in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

The situation reached a critical point in August 2021 when Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in New York under the Child Victims Act. The lawsuit claimed he had sex with her without consent despite knowing her age and being aware of the fact that she was a victim of sex trafficking. The case was eventually settled out of court in February 2022, with Andrew making a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity and expressing regret for his association with Epstein. By then, the prince had already been removed from his Royal duties, a process that kicked off a vicious family feud.

The relationship between the royal brothers has reached a breaking point as King Charles has officially ended Andrew’s £1 million annual allowance and security funding, marking a significant shift in their already strained relationship. This decision came after months of tension regarding Andrew’s continued residence at the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Sadly for King Charles, taking Andrew’s tax-funded allowance didn’t have the result he expected, as Andrew has found a supposedly “legitimate” way to come out on the top, sparking concerns that he employed his nefarious Epstein connections to beat his brother.

Where did Prince Andrew find the money to pay for his Royal-sized expenses?

The family that found money for the woman he never met has found cash for the repairs he could not afford.



This time we know millions of pounds of charity money fill up the family’s golden trough



Are we still ok with secret sources of massive amounts if ££££ #princeandrew pic.twitter.com/YAa7LNka9q — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) November 8, 2024

The Duke’s ability to maintain his residence at the Royal Lodge, despite losing royal support, has created a delicate situation for the monarchy. While Andrew claims he is “no longer a financial burden on the King,” the source of his newfound financial independence remains a subject of scrutiny. Epstein was known for facilitating business connections for the Duke, which means the late sex trafficker’s influence could have helped Andrew one last time, as highlighted by royal expert Andrew Lownie.

“As the Duke himself admitted in his Newsnight interview, Jeffrey Epstein introduced him to useful business contacts. He also developed lucrative connections in Central Asia and the Middle East during his ten years as special representative for trade and investment. There have long been concerns about how he has since used those contacts. Now he is no longer a working royal, there is far less scrutiny of his business activities — but it is an area that needs to be looked at.”

This situation has effectively created a standoff between the brothers, with Andrew remaining defiant in the face of pressure to downsize his lifestyle. As sources told The Sun, the Duke is “holding firm and is determined to stay in the Royal Lodge,” insisting he has the funds to pay for his own security despite the “eyewatering seven-figure sum” it reportedly costs. Meanwhile, in an interview with The Time, a royal insider emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that “the King’s patience has run out when it comes to funding his brother’s lifestyle in a way that does not fit his status.”

The ongoing situation represents a significant challenge for the Royals as they attempt to distance themselves from past controversies while maintaining their dignity. With Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge extending until 2078, and his funds reportedly approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, since it’s source has been approved as legitimate, this financial independence may ensure his continued presence in Windsor — perhaps Jeffrey Epstein’s final gift to the Duke, much to the monarchy’s dismay.

