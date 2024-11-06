‘No longer a financial burden on the King’: King Charles repeats William/Harry split by ‘severing’ ties to Prince Andrew with immediate effect

The Royal family is breaking apart in front of our very eyes. We currently have not one, but two pairs of brothers who hate each other’s guts. It’s well known that Prince William and Harry haven’t been close for a while, but it turns out their father and uncle’s relationship is somehow even worse.

Recommended Videos

That’s right, King Charles’ relationship with his little brother is practically dead at this point. Of course, Prince Andrew has nobody to thank for the mess he’s in other than himself. The brother’s fall out began after Andrew’s connection to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. The prince was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who, at the age of 17 was trafficked by Epstein.

While Andrew denied the allegations, even giving an interview with the BBC proclaiming his innocence, he has never been able to escape the black mark that hangs over his name. Of course, the stink of his alleged crime also hangs over the entire Royal family, and things only got worse when Queen Elizabeth publicly supported her son.

Charles clearly wants Andrew gone

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charles’s approach to the situation has been very different compared to his mother. The King seems set on trying to distance himself and the Royal family from his brother as much as possible. You almost have to feel sorry for Charles, after all, he can’t help who he’s related to.

Since taking the throne, Charles has been putting pressure on his brother to move out of his £30 million ($38 million) home on the royal estate. Andrew has been offered the smaller, much more modest Frogmore cottage (the former home of Harry and Meghan) as an alternative. However, the stubborn prince has so far refused to move, even after Charles took away funding for his security back in August – Andrew insisted he could pay for security himself.

Of course, his stubbornness has only further angered the King, with Charles making the decision to completely sever all financial ties between them. Andrew’s annual living allowance of £1 million has been withdrawn after his refusal to move. The claim comes from royal writer Robert Hardman, who cites inside sources in his new book. Apparently, one of his sources claimed that “The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King.”

We’ve already seen this one

This is clearly an attempt by Charles to distance himself from his little brother, not unlike how William has been keeping his distance from Harry after the prince left for America and spilled a bunch of royal secrets. I guess blood isn’t thicker than water when it comes to the Royal family. Not that I’m saying Charles should be sticking by his brother, of course.

The King is almost certainly wishing Andrew would take a leaf out of Harry’s book and disappear somewhere in the U.S. where he’d be someone else’s problem. Unfortunately for him, his little brother is stubborn and he supposedly has his own source of income, allowing him to stay put for now. In reality, Charles is powerless to do anything, however, it’s clear that there is little brotherly love left between these two – the King won’t protect Andrew like Elizabeth did.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy