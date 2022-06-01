For three nights in a row now, Johnny Depp has taken the stage as a guest musician at a series of rocker Jeff Beck concerts in the U.K., just days after arguments concluded in a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits he was involved in with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, here in the United States.

Despite the surprise cameo taking place even as the jury is still deliberating on a verdict somewhat pointing to Depp using the trial to rehabilitate his public image, that did not stop another witness in the trial from seeing the Pirates of the Caribbean star shred guitar: none-other-than his supermodel ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss. Also in attendance at the concert on Tuesday night was Sharon Osbourne, the TV personality and wife of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Although the jury just reached a verdict in the trial as we speak, in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, both Moss and Osbourne were spotted by photographers for Daily Mail.

Even though the verdict might come through any minute now, with deliberations not expected by analysts to take more than this week to complete, Judge Penney Azcarate said that neither Heard nor Depp is required to be in the courthouse when the final verdict is read aloud, though they have the option to attend if they want to.

TV personality #SharonOsbourne and supermodel #KateMoss were among the guests who attended #JohnnyDepp's concert in the U.K. on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2W3mGZ0u8G — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 1, 2022

According to Daily Mail, Moss exited the concert alone after briefly reuniting with Depp backstage. Osbourne reportedly arrived for an after-party following the concert.

Arguably, Moss’ testimony on behalf of Depp, last week via video link, was one of the strongest moments in his case. Moss has rarely — if ever — appeared as a witness in a public trial, and she only did so to refute Heard’s testimony that Depp pushed Moss down some stairs while they were dating in the 1990s. Moss indicated what really happened is she slipped and fell on her back on a rain-covered set of stairs, and Depp carried her back to the hotel room and got her medical attention.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation. He claims Heard made allegedly false domestic abuse claims against him that hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million. A jury is currently deliberating on a verdict after six weeks of the trial concluded last week.