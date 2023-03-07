Keanu Reeves wants to live the western life in ‘Yellowstone’

Keanu Reeves has starred in multiple action films throughout his career, most notably in the John Wick film franchise. But it seems like the actor is open to a change of scenery when he revealed that’s open to starring in a western, like in the hit TV show, Yellowstone.

Reeves shared his desire to star in a western project in an interview he did for ET Canada. The actor was asked if he would be interested to be in a surprise role in something like Yellowstone, to which he responds that he was interested and that he’d be down to do a role for any western/cowboy-esque project.

“I’d love to do a Western. Yeah sure”

This isn’t the first time that Reeves expressed interest in a role outside film franchises that he’s currently in. In 2019, the actor revealed that he has always wanted to play Wolverine. This statement was reiterated recently in a Reddit AMA that happened a couple of days ago. This could be a possibility, especially with Taron Egerton changing his mind about the role recently. However, it may be unlikely for him to take on a Marvel role since he’s going to star in Constantine 2, a film based on the DC comics, Hellblazer.

Reeves will be reprising his role in the fourth iteration of the John Wick films, which is simply titled John Wick 4. And according to the actor’s IMDb page, a fifth John Wick film is currently in pre-production and it’s unknown when the film, will be released. While it’s unknown when we’ll see Reeves in an action-packed western adventure, you can see him on screen in John Wick 4, that’s scheduled to come out in theaters on May 27, 2022.