There has been a twist when it comes to Kingsman: The Secret Service star Taron Egerton and his “potential role” in the MCU. After it was rumored and speculated that he would be next in line to play Wolverine after his Eddie the Eagle co-star, Hugh Jackman, it has now been revealed that the 33-year-old no longer wants a piece of the MCU pie.

Egerton revealed his disinterest in his recent interview with Total Film magazine, where he said that he may be “too old” for the role and that the “ship has probably sailed.” He also made it clear that it is most likely that he’s not going to play the character and that he may be at a point in his life where he may be no longer interested.

“Well, the one that I mentioned is up for grabs, but I’m too old for it now. I think that ship has probably sailed. Yeah, that whole Wolverine thing – I get asked about it and no matter what you say, it gets turned into what people want you to say about it. I’m not going to be the guy to play Wolverine. There’s no signs pointing towards that being the thing. And I just don’t know if I’m maybe… I don’t know. Maybe I’m getting to the point where that’s not what I want any more. I don’t know.”

Despite his newfound disinterest in the franchise, he still enjoys watching Marvel films. However, when it comes to his acting career, he believes that joining the MCU now might not be the right move anymore.

“I’d never say never, and I do love those movies. I’ve really enjoyed watching them over the past 10, 15 years. But whether I… You know, it may not be that they’re the right thing for me any more. I think maybe I’m past the point where that felt like the right thing [for my career].”

Fortunately, Egerton will be appearing in future films, most notably the upcoming Apple TV Plus original, Tetris, a film about the legal battle to secure the IP rights of the iconic Russian video game.

At the moment, it has been confirmed that Jackman will reprise his role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds. So far, the Marvel veteran hinted that he may be playing different variants of himself since he received a “dual role” for the film. Jackman voiced his thoughts about the rumors of Egerton taking over the role and claimed that he is “one of the most talented actors out there” but that he needed to “cool his heels” and not get too excited before anything was set in stone.

So far, it’s currently unknown who would star in the MCU’s iteration of the X-Men, but the introduction of mutants has happened in two Marvel titles in Phase Four. At the same time, Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released in 2024, which could introduce more mutants to the franchise.