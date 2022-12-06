Keke Palmer has reminded everyone that she has absolutely no patience for trolls, following nasty comments that had apparently been made about her makeup-free face. The 29-year-old Nope actress was spotted out with her boyfriend Darius Jackson at Madison Square Garden for the New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game on Monday night, where they were featured on the jumbotron.

After realizing she was on the screen, Palmer beamed and waved at fans while wearing a bright green hoodie and oversized glasses. The appearance came just days after she achieved instant icon status by unveiling her pregnant belly to the world while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Palmer did not elaborate where she had seen the comments, but made it clear that she was unbothered by the negative attention.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” Palmer added in a followup tweet. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 6, 2022

And Palmer makes an excellent point — because even if she is not personally bothered by the comments, her fans are also seeing the discourse, which only reinforces unrealistic beauty standards in young women.

Back in August, Palmer opened up about her struggles with adult acne in an Instagram reel.

“I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK?” she started off her rant. “They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on.”

“But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin? Are you kidding me?” Palmer quipped. All these years and all these inventions, you can’t figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face?”

“I’m tired of it. I’m done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done,” she added.

Perhaps the lack of adult acne cures has something to do with the fact that it’s a condition that affects women more than four times as much as men. It certainly wouldn’t be the most shocking reason in the world.