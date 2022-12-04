Keke Palmer fans experience a collective meltdown in wake of her bombshell reveal on SNL

Award-winning actress Keke Palmer was on Saturday Night Live last night to expose a huge rumor that’s been circling the internet about her. As the SNL host, she opened up her jacket and showed the world her huge belly in an announcement to confirm that she is in fact pregnant. As expected, Palmer stans are in shock and obviously eager to share their barely repressed reactions to the big news.

During her appearance, Palmer’s monologue was full of funny jokes about acting and starting out at a young age with Laurence Fishburne when they starred in Akeelah and the Bee together. That’s when she addressed the rumors, “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!”

She went on to make one of the most real statements about being a celebrity, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” She has been trying to keep her pregnancy on the down-low just as she has her entire relationship with boyfriend, Darius Jackson. That didn’t keep the secret from slipping out into the media for articles to circle around and devour like vultures.

When the Nope star mentioned being as funny as Aziz Ansari, she might have been joking about it but she’s not wrong. She has fans who love her music, fans who love her acting, and fans who love her humor. So, the latter faction of her avid fans expecting her to inject the same into her parenting journey is only valid.

I just can't wait for all her humorous parenting tiktoks. — Groovy Tasia (@GroovyTasia) December 4, 2022

Though Palmer did stress that even though people remember her as a child actor, she is a 29-year-old woman. But that doesn’t seem to be stopping fans from seeing her as the Madea’s Family Reunion young cast member, which has left a few unable to believe that she isn’t too young to be pregnant.

What went down after the show pic.twitter.com/rxc4ZChWds — Quality Ctrl (@nduduzok_) December 4, 2022

Some simply chose to air their out-of-control excitement by complimenting the actress’ radiant beauty as a result of her pregnancy.

Omggg!!! The way she's glowing!!! ❤️ — Amanuella🌹 (@amanuella__) December 4, 2022

Some couldn’t help but incorrectly remember the details of her recent comments about being sexually fluid.

Wait soooo she’s not gay? 🤔 — Delivery Man 😈⏰ (@D1rkyMaybe) December 4, 2022

Did she say she was ? And even so lesbians still have babies? — ᗪOᒪᒪIIE🦄🎄 (@onikasdolliie) December 4, 2022

Some fans remain confused about who the father is. While that is not a mystery anymore, the constant demand for an answer had one fan responding with a fitting reply.

The real answer is nun of your business 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/WA7fbh5sGQ — S.O.S KELZ (CHUU LAWYER) (@UNHINGEDKELZ) December 4, 2022

It is evident that presently Keke Palmer is on the ninth cloud and no matter what reactions the sudden revelation dredged up, it is safe to say that every one of her fans is beyond elated with this latest happy news.