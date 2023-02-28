Keke Palmer opens up about her first 48 hours as a mother after welcoming her son

Actress Keke Palmer is officially a mom! The 29-year-old announced on Feb. 27 on Instagram that she welcomed her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with longtime partner Darius Jackson.

In the post, Palmer shared an upload that features photos and videos of the couple alongside the newborn. Some of the images appeared to occur right after Palmer welcomed Leo on Feb. 25. In addition to the news, Palmer also gave fans insight into what life has been like since “baby Leo” came into the world. In Palmer’s caption, the Hustlers star went as far as to describe the event in each photo or video in her post.

Some of the instances include how excited Palmer is to venture into the new journey of motherhood, the actress thinking about the progression of her relationship with Darius and how they would ultimately become parents, and baby Leo’s love for social media star “Rolling Ray” despite the newborn being two days old.

Moments following Palmer’s post, Darius shared his own upload, which showcased Leo sleeping in a bassinet, on his respective Instagram account with the date and time Leo was born. The actor wrote, “Leodis Andrellton Jackson. February 25th, 2023. 3:28 pm.”



The couple’s announcement comes months after Palmer told the world she was expecting her first child on Saturday Night Live. While hosting the hit NBC show last December, the Nope star addressed the pregnancy allegations by opening up her shirt and exposing her growing belly and saying,

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!”

Since then, Palmer has shared many intimate and fun moments on her social media account relating to her pregnancy, the most recent being a dancing video and a clip of her Fairy Tale-inspired baby shower. Congrats to the lovely couple!