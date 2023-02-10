Kelly Clarkson roasts Tom Brady at NFL honors ceremony and blows up his ‘thirst traps’

The 12th Annual NFL Honors is for the players, but Kelly Clarkson was extra excited to have been given the honor of being the first female host. News about her is buzzing the internet not only because of how great she did, but also for her roast of Tom Brady who has finally retired.

Or did he? The last time he tried, it lasted about 40 days. He made his huge announcement on February 1, 2022, and by April, he came out of retirement. On February 1, 2023, he announced his retirement again, and said it was final this time. So, we have to wait until April to see if this retirement is going to last.

In the meantime, Cowboys fan, Kelly Clarkson, has something to get excited about because with Brady gone, all the other teams have hope. At least, those are her words that she sang when Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joined her onstage and prompted her to a duet, and surprisingly, he had a half-decent voice. The song is based on her original “Since U Been Gone” with a few relevant tweaks to make it a brand new hit for the megastar entitled “Now That He’s Gone.”

“For the GOAT, that’s a wrap.

Now he just posts thirst traps.”@kellyclarkson with a Since U Been Gone tribute to @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/M1PAWIwdrA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 10, 2023

It’s not hard to tell the singer is a Cowboys fan with her Navy blue, silver, and white dress sporting several stars while written down the front are the names of Elliott, Prescott, Lawrence, Diggs, and Lamb just to name a few. She was happy to point it out to the audience when she first took the stage and she did get some support, but players are territorial and can’t be expected to cheer on a fan of another team.

However, it was during Clarkson’s roast of Tom Brady that the audience got the biggest surprise. A huge projection on the screen behind the singer was Tom Brady in his underwear on a bed overlooking a Miami beach while she sang about his “Thirst Traps.”

Tom Brady posting a thirst trap. This man is down BAD. pic.twitter.com/bzZDwp82OX — samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) February 6, 2023

Clarkson had to go there, but the audience was not thrilled that once again, Brady was dominating the scene.

Me looking at Brady’s thirst traps



pic.twitter.com/SxCGqTfEoi — Sinai  (@SinaiNot) February 10, 2023

Dak Prescott may not have been too happy that Brady was the center of attention again, and the reason Clarkson was singing about him is now that he’s gone, the Cowboys have a chance to win. That’s just the reality of the game and another reality is the Grammy Award-winning star with her own daytime talk show nailed the NFL Honors and it wouldn’t be a surprise if she were asked to run it back next year.