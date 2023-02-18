Kevin Costner joins TikTok while reminding us that he’s aging like a fine wine

Kevin Costner is Yellowstone‘s John Dutton, No Way Out‘s Tom Farrell, Bull Durham‘s Crash Davis, and social media’s newest TikToker. That’s right, everyone’s favorite cowboy has joined the ranks of the social app’s community, and fans are already dreaming of the trends he’ll soon share with us.

Okay, so we might need to check our excitement; we shouldn’t expect that Costner will spend his spare time learning the latest song and dance numbers, but we anticipate that we’ve still got stellar content to look forward to from the entertainment icon. In fact, the idea that he joined the TikTok realm is a treat to fans, as was the image he used to share his handle.

In a nod to feeling young as he joined the app, he shared an image of himself from days gone by, and we’re feeling very Blanche Devereaux about it all. *Cue the act of fanning ourselves as we admire his beauty*

Feeling young today…got a @tiktok_us account. Follow me there if you’re on it too: https://t.co/7FiC0RSfUM pic.twitter.com/A2Pa81pagm — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 17, 2023

His first TikTok was a meaningful one, as he opened his Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama TV Series, and the gratitude for his win was as apparent as the passion for his craft. Costner isn’t usually a television actor, but his foray into the Dutton world so far has given us a once-in-a-lifetime kind of gift, seeing him evolving as a land owner, patriarch, and now Governor of Montana.

Of course, fans have known Costner for decades before Yellowstone, and we also know that he’s got his hands in many other projects, too. Here’s hoping we see a little bit of everything Costner’s doing when he posts more to TikTok, including his musical adventures.

His Golden Globe win was well deserved, and fans have since hoped that the recognition he received will propel forward the entire Yellowverse when it comes to award season. Yellowstone is often overlooked in all things mainstream media, but that’s been slowly progressing in recent months. We can only hope that the future brings more wins for a cast that’s as talented as they are fierce, fiery, and fearless.

You can keep up with Costner by following him at @kevincostner on TikTok, and don’t forget that now is the perfect time if you’ve been toying with the idea of finally watching Yellowstone, or rewatching it for the 10th time (there’s no judgment here). Paramount is having an “every episode” marathon for President’s Day weekend, and you will be able to uncover every layer of the complicated Dutton family up to this point as you theorize what’s next for them when season five returns this summer.