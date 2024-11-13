Kevin Federline was blindsided by Britney Spears’ reunion with their estranged son and his lawyers have spoken up

Oops! She did it again! Britney Spears ticked off her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, by pulling off an unexpected move that left the latter in total shock. The pop princess has reportedly staged a reconciliation with their younger son Jayden, and we heard the former dancer did not see this one coming.

It’s no secret that Kevin and Britney are not on good terms. The exes have been feuding for years over many issues related to child support and the welfare of their two kids, Jayden and Sean, who are now adults. Jayden turned 18 last Sept. 12, while Sean is already 19.

This week, TMZ learned through sources that the “Toxic” hitmaker is having a face-to-face reunion with Jayden after not seeing each other for years. The 18-year-old has purportedly moved back to Los Angeles from Hawaii, making it possible for the mother and son to spend a lot of time together.

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden, 18, after years of estrangement, Hawaii move https://t.co/dqrcA9aTBw pic.twitter.com/Ws7IBZeeRi — Page Six (@PageSix) November 11, 2024

There’s no confirmation if Jayden has moved in with his mom in her Thousand Oaks property, which she bought for $7.4 million in 2015. Regardless of where he is staying, Spears is just so “thrilled to have her baby back” and make up for lost time between them.

While Britney is finally having the time of her life with her once-estranged son, sources told the outlet that Kevin was taken aback by the unprecedented reconciliation between the two. He was totally blindsided by what his ex-wife and son had been planning all along.

“If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said in response to the reunion news.

Federline was left stunned by Spears’ surprising move since she hadn’t been in communication with their boys for so long. Well, at least, not in a way that could predict their reconciliation. Britney only had a call with her sons on Mother’s Day earlier this year. Other than that, they haven’t seen each other in 3 years.

It was almost impossible for them to physically reunite since Jayden and Sean moved to Hawaii with their dad and his wife, Victoria Prince, last year. With Jayden finally back in Los Angeles, only Sean remains with their father, who has two younger children with his second wife — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11.

In a follow-up report, TMZ disclosed that the reconciliation between Britney and Jayden couldn’t have happened at a better time, since the pop star is just a few days away from sending her last child support check to Federline.

Britney Spears Makes Final Child Support Payment for Jayden James November 15 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/6fQleMGtlf — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2024

Britney paid $10,000 at the start of the month for her younger son’s expenses, and her last $10,000 payment is scheduled to be wired on Nov. 15. Their legal teams agreed earlier this year that Spears’ child support payments would officially end this November, once Jayden is done with high school.

However, Kaplan has since given an update via Page Six, claiming that Spears may still be forced to hand in some money to pay for her boys’ expenses.

“I would say that under the terms of judgment, there will still be some responsibilities to contribute on certain expenses. The regular and recurring child support payments would end, [but] there could be other expenses she volunteered to pay in certain categories even after they’re of majority [age].”

Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, has not commented on the issue. The “Gimme More” singer has also refrained from personally addressing anything related to her financial support for her children. It’s worth noting, however, that before Sean turned 19 last year, Spears had to cough up $40,000 monthly in child support payments to her ex-husband.

Today, Britney Spears eldest son, Sean Preston, turns 18.



With this, he loses the right to receive pension, a large check paid by his mother every month, consequently Kevin Federline loses 50% of his income, since he DOES NOT WORK. pic.twitter.com/MiB7rMDwlM — Fan Account 📖🌹 (@britneycharts) September 14, 2023

