Kevin Feige says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ taught Marvel a lesson about leaks and spoilers

Kevin Feige said that leaks and spoilers are inevitable, but they don’t have to ruin the overall cinematic experience if you “make sure that the experience itself works regardless of what has been spoiled or not.” The Marvel Studios president has been trying to clean up information spills for decades, as you’d be hard-pressed to name a modern superhero movie that wasn’t somewhat spoiled before its official release date. It’s been a losing battle, to say the least.

Feige built his pragmatic attitude toward leakage thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home. He credited the film when asked by ComicBookMovie.com how he and Marvel (try to) stop the spills.

“Well, the unfortunate truth is, you don’t! [Laughs] Therefore, you need to make sure that the experience itself works regardless of what has been spoiled or not. We still do as good a job as we can, and I think a lot of people are getting good at not spreading it. You know, [if] somebody steals something, don’t spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience. But, in a lot of ways, No Way Home showed that it did not lessen the experience, so we will continue to do the best that we can, but the most important thing is, to deliver a movie or show that delivers regardless of what you know going in.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was endlessly spoiled before its Dec. 2021 release, yet it grossed nearly $2 billion and is 93% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The MCU’s newest addition, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, also had a fair amount of leakage. But, as Feige says, a little moisture shouldn’t dampen the whole experience.

See if he’s right by checking out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters now.