Kevin Hart feared for his life while attempting the tortilla slap challenge against Dwayne Johnson

From the plight of Erin Brockovich to the 1980 victory of the United States Olympic hockey team over the Soviet Union, everybody loves a good David versus Goliath story. Even the briefest window of an underdog narrative makes for crisp entertainment, especially if the nuances involve gluten-based warfare.

Such a moment was captured in the latest standoff between frequent collaborators Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, as they did their due diligence as hip entertainers and participated in the tortilla slap challenge, the latest TikTok trend to seize the world’s attention.

It was an exchange of pure terror for the Man from Toronto star.

As Jimmy Fallon briefly explains in the clip above, the game involves two people filling their mouths with water, and then playing a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. The loser then must allow the winner to take a tortilla and slap them across the face with it, all while trying to not spit out the water from either shock or laughing.

But Hart wasn’t convinced that Johnson’s tactics were entirely legal, and he was even less sure about the sincerity of the actor’s benign intentions.

Hart would go on to hilariously recount the interaction, accompanied by some inch-perfect snapshots provided by Fallon. Johnson’s face in the thumbnail above sent Hart into hysteria, who staunchly believed that that was not the face of someone who was just playing around. The comedian was also convinced that Johnson was all but ready to smack him with his open hand, which was simply palming the tortilla. As Hart is still confirmed to be breathing, we know that this turned out to be false.

Whoever won the popular vote for the tortilla challenge victory, Hart and Johnson’s bread-related conflict will have to be a thing of the past now, as the two actors prepare to join forces in the upcoming film DC League of Super-Pets, releasing on July 29. Johnson and Hart will lend their voices to Krypto the Superdog and Ace the Bat-Hound, respectively.