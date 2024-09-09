Do we know Kim Bordenave’s ethnicity?

Born in 1972 in Canada, Kim Bordenave is a model whose career has predominantly involved appearing in fashion industry commercials, including with companies as notable as Movado. She’s also known for her advocacy efforts, mainly for charities that support individuals and families with intellectual disabilities — and that’s because it’s a subject close to home for her.

Bordenave had a short-lived romance with Irish actor Colin Farrell, which resulted in the birth of a son, James Padraig Farrell, in 2003. Earlier this year, Bordenave, James, and Colin were trending due to the revelation that James has a rare neurogenetic disorder called Angelman syndrome. Angelman syndrome affects the nervous system and symptoms include a specific facial appearance, a small head, no functional speech, and intellectual and developmental disability.

During Bordenave’s pregnancy, she was critical of Farrell, but they appear to have settled their differences, and he now has a role in James’ life. In fact, together, they’ve set up the Colin Farrell Foundation, which aids people with children like James.

Beyond her profession, relationship with Colin, and role as a mother to James, little is known about Bordenave, as she’s extremely private, and people have questions — one of which is about her ethnicity.

What is Kim Bordenave’s ethnicity?

Image via Kim Bordenave/Instagram

The specifics of Kim Bordenave’s ethnicity are unknown, but according to BOL News, she’s of mixed ethnic background, which her complexion suggests. One known thing is that, despite being born in Canada, Bordenave’s nationality is Canadian-American.

