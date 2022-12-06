Kim Kardashian files restraining order against telepathic stalker

In a Kim Kardashian story that would be surprising if it happened to literally anyone else, the famous socialite and TV star was recently forced to file for a restraining order against someone who claimed he was communicating with her telepathically.

That’s actually the least worrying thing about this story. TMZ is reporting that Kardashian was granted an injunction against a man named Andre Persaud, who reportedly showed up at the star’s house three times in August.

Kardashian told a judge she was worried Persaud could be armed and dangerous, and Persaud must now stay at least 100 yards from Kardashian for at least the next five years. Persaud also went on social media to say he was talking to Kardashian through his mind.

The order also said Persaud has to relinquish any and all firearms to police and is prohibited from owning a gun. In a statement filed in court, Kardashian said Persaud “traveled to [California] for the purpose of meeting me. I have never contacted him.”

She also said that Persaud “told my private security that he possesses a gun.” This isn’t the first time she’s been in court over Persaud either. She filed for and was granted, a temporary restraining order earlier this year.

Kardashian has been in court for a few other things lately as well. She was recently awarded $200,000 a month from ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West for child support for their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalms.

We’ll keep you posted on any developments in the case.