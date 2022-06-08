Ye and Chaney Jones have reportedly split, with the latter deleting all relationship content from Instagram.

Jones, whom the media deemed a “Kim Kardashian lookalike” after being the rebound for Ye following his separation from Kim K, purged her Instagram grid of Ye photos, Page Six reports.

This happened shortly after Ye was spotted with model Monica Corgan at a Top Gun: Maverick screening. Unnamed sources close to the ex-couple confirmed the breakup rumors while revealing that the relationship ended after their trip to Japan, which Jones chronicled on Instagram. However, the sources didn’t say who initiated the breakup.

Not much is known about Jones, whose relationship with Ye lasted just five months, besides her hatred of the Kardashian comparisons and a few facts she posted on Instagram in March:

1. I am European, French, German, West African, Nigerian & Ghanaian 2. I am the COO of First State Behavioral Health (website is in bio) 3. I’m currently getting my masters in counseling, maintaining a 4.0 GPA 4. No I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this 🙂 4. I am a 24 year old Virgo born on August 28th 5. I am from Dover, Delaware [Yes, she wrote number 4 twice]

Last but not least, she revealed that she got a Brazilian butt lift.

Since Jones is Jones, Ye is Ye, and fame is fame, one of the sources cautioned that we shouldn’t take their breakup as gospel.

“You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”

We’ll wait and see.