Kim Kardashian makes herself at home on ‘Santa Baby’ Macaulay Culkin’s lap and people are demanding London Tipton ‘come get her man’

Those who were brave enough to make it all the way through Kim Kardashian‘s bizarre “Santa Baby” video were greeted with a little treat at the end, with the reveal of King of Christmas Macaulay Culkin as the Santa Baby in question. The Home Alone actor and the socialite fought off the winter cold by cozying up on set, a new photo revealed.

Set photographer Myles Hendrik shared a snap of Kim K sat on Santa’s lap, which prompted the internet to call on another turn of the century icon to come get her man. Culkin, of course, is engaged to Brenda Song, who played the iconic Paris Hilton-inspired hotel heiress London Tipton in the Disney Channel mega-hit The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

In the video, which generated widespread confusion and even some outrage from the devout, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen crawling across the floor of a Christmas house party freakier than a Yorgos Lanthimos movie. You’ve got more season-appropriate sights like Jesus getting a refreshment from the fridge; Mary and her donkey; Santa’s elves getting some kip or grub or even fixing up a sink; carolers ringing the doorbell; and a nun lying on the floor muttering ‘He is not a man of God’… But most of the video is a mosaic of truly random scenes, including a squirrel man getting belly rubs from a couple of suits; a woman in an aquarium; a bald man getting a hair cut; people fighting; and very skinny models playing Twister.

Some have interpreted it to be a commentary on the excesses of Christmas and how far it has strayed from its original meaning. Others, mostly in Kim’s Instagram comments, just see it as clout-chasing demonic blasphemy.

Filmed in an old video camera, the video culminates with the reveal that it had been Culkin holding it the entire time. The actor, whose most famous role to date is still the child left behind in a sprawling mansion for the holidays in the most popular Christmas movie of all time, is the Santa that Kim has been making all her ’54 convertible, deed to a platinum mine and a ring (I don’t mean on the phone) requests to. Could this be an unofficial Home Alone sequel where Kevin McCallister inherits the family home and relives his thief-hunting glory days with an adult twist?

The short film was produced by Kim’s brother-in-law Travis Barker and directed by British visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen and American photographer Charlie Denis — both frequent collaborators of the influencer, especially in campaigns for her shapewear brand Skims. Seeing as the star is, naturally, sporting her brand’s clothing, the clip is basically a campaign, if only unofficially due to its provocative nature.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have one of the internet’s favorite celebrity relationships

For a period, it was touch and go for Macaulay Culkin. Rumors of drug abuse and shocking photographs of the child star looking gaunt and distressed, teased what appeared to be another dramatic fall from fame. In 2017, however, the actor met fellow child star Brenda Song on the set of Seth Green’s Changeland in Thailand. They started dating nearly immediately.

By 2021, they had welcomed their first child together, son Dakota, named after Culkin’s sister who died in a tragic car accident in 2008, and, in 2022, they became engaged. Though they have yet to get married, they’re thriving as parents, welcoming Dakota’s brother in 2023, and in their careers. Culkin, 44, got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at the end of 2023, and Song, 36, shone in Gia Coppola’s critically acclaimed 2024 film The Last Showgirl with Pamela Anderson.

Together they make up one of the cutest, most nostalgia-filled celebrity pairings and the internet’s fan-favorite couple. So, really, we don’t think Song is worried in the slightest about her man getting some Christmas cheer from Kim K in a video where his appearance constitutes the most wholesome part. We’re willing to bet she’s even a little proud.







