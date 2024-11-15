Macaulay Culkin’s epic ‘Cabin Alone’ movie poster leaves ‘Home Alone’ fans confused

A viral movie poster featuring Macaulay Culkin and his on-screen mother in Home Alone, Catherine O’Hara, has created quite a stir online. Fans have been desperately trying to figure out if the film portrayed in the poster, Cabin Alone, is real or fake.

Image from Facebook/YODA BBY ABY

We’re here to burst your bubble and tell you that, sadly, it’s a fake. Over the years, many fake trailers and movie posters have been created. It’s clear that fans would love to see a new iteration of the beloved film to be released.

The image was captioned: “This Christmas, Kevin McCallister and his mom arrive early to their family’s remote cabin, only to learn the rest of the family’s flight is delayed. When Marv and Harry target the supposedly empty cabin, Kevin and his mom join forces to defend it in the ultimate showdown. With snow-covered traps, outrageous pranks, and high-stakes holiday antics, they turn the quiet cabin into a thrilling battleground that’ll have you laughing and cheering. Get ready for a wild holiday adventure with Cabin Alone, streaming on Disney Plus this December!”

Similar posts were shared to X and Instagram.

The poster is a fan-made creation; as of today, no official plans to reunite the original Home Alone stars have been announced. For now, you’ll have to settle for reruns of the holiday movie franchise.

WHERE TO WATCH: Home Alone on Disney Plus (free trial)

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Home Alone movie series.

Where to stream: Disney Plus

Image via 20th Century Fox

Viewers can binge-watch three movies in the Home Alone franchise on Disney Plus, including Home Alone (1990), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), and Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

While you wait for Hollywood executives to decide if a reboot or spinoff will happen, a Home Alone-themed Tour featuring Culkin is being offered to hold you over. Here’s everything you need to know to buy tickets.

Home Alone Tour tickets Tickets: StubHub The 14-show run, titled “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin following a screening of Home Alone,” kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 30, in Buffalo, New York. Viewers will be treated to a special screening of Home Alone, followed by an exclusive moderated interview with Culkin. There will also be an audience Q&A. During the tour, fans can expect to “hear about his [Culkin’s] experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic,” according to the tour’s website. BUY NOW: Tickets for the Home Alone Tour The cheapest ticket to the opening show in Buffalo is currently priced at $56.95 each. Limited VIP tickets are available, including a post-show photo-up with Culkin. Screenshot via 20th Century Fox Here is a complete list of all tour dates: Sat. Nov. 30: Buffalo, NY

Sun. Dec. 1: Erie, PA

Tues. Dec. 3: Louisville, KY

Wed. Dec. 4: Evansville, IN

Thurs. Dec. 5: Indianapolis, IN

Fr. Dec. 6: Rosemont, IL

Sat. Dec. 7: Milwaukee, WI

Sun. Dec. 8: Detroit, MI

Tues. Dec. 10: Akron, OH

Wed. Dec. 11: Johnstown, PA

Thurs. Dec. 12: Reading, PA

Fri. Dec. 13: Newark, NJ

Sat. Dec. 14: Wallingford, CT

Sun. Dec. 15: Medford, MA (afternoon and evening performances)

