Kim Kardashian chose an interesting moment to defend her carbon footprint.

The 41-year-old mother of four recently spoke about her efforts to combat climate change, and they’re even less impressive than you might think. Speaking with the creatively-titled Interview Magazine, Kardashian pivoted from a conversation about her work in the legal field to her thoughts on global climate change. In response to a question from interviewer Mel Ottenberg, who noted that climate change is “actually insane” and asked if Kardashian feels she does “anything to combat and prevent that,” Kardashian largely wrote off the utterly massive impact that she has on the global climate.

Starting strong, Kardashian noted, “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” before leaning away from any responsibility and claiming that people need to be “realistic.”

“I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety,” she said. This is an interesting point from a woman worth more than $1.4 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and one for whom anxiety is likely a rare occurrence. Kardashian felt comfortable claiming that she loves “learning” from her “super climate change–involved friends,” despite the fact that she is among the worst carbon polluters on the planet.

Kardashian is one of many celebrities to own a private jet, and she’s never been shy about showing it off. The interior is largely cashmere, according to a Cribs-style walkthrough video, and Kardashian leans on the absolute climate disaster of a purchase as her primary method of getting around. Even if she’s going less than an hour—by car—away.

On a list of the 10 worst celebrity carbon offenders, Kardashian came up seventh—below massive offenders like Taylor Swift and Jay-Z, but far above literally any regular human without access to their own private plane. This made her final note on climate change all the more irritating for the celeb’s detractors after she said, “I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

Oh, so saving the planet simply doesn’t work into Kardashian’s schedule. We should have considered that! It’s honestly rude of the world to take aim at these poor celebrities when they’re just working toward living their best lives. Really, it shouldn’t be their problem to keep the world inhabitable for future generations; they’re busy jet-setting and wasting water by the gallon.

Did we forget to mention Kardashian’s utterly criminal water usage? The 41-year-old was cited, in mid-August, as one of California’s biggest water wasters. Her Hidden Hills home, paired with the adjacent lot, went over its budget by 232,000 gallons.

But don’t worry, folks, she does what she can.