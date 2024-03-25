Kim Kardashian’s Kate Middleton post, explained

Kim Kardashian is currently being pressured by fans to apologize for an insensitive post she made last week about Kate Middleton.

A week ago the internet was filled with speculation and conspiracy theories regarding the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton had not been seen in public since Christmas aside from a few blurry photos and a photoshopped family pic. People were going wild with it and things only got worse as time went on. The story got so big that even celebrities like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and of course, Kim Kardashian got involved, (among others).

On March 17th, Kim posted a photo of herself on Instagram along with the caption, “On my way to go find Kate.” Less than a week later, Kate appeared on camera for the first time in months to reveal that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Fans think Kim Kardashian should apologize

Obviously after the shocking revelation came on Friday, many who made jokes about the situation were quick to apologize. In one instance Blake Lively, who also made a joke about the photoshop fiasco, quickly apologized after the news broke. However, it’s been radio silence from Kim Kardashian so far, with no acknowledgement of the post which is still currently up on her Instagram.

People flooded to the comments to criticize the reality star for the post which has now retroactively been deemed insensitive by some. One fan simply commented, “I Think an apology is needed !” Another wrote in the comments “You should probably take this down now.” There are tons of comments in a similar vein to those, and there are some that get a lot more personal, one even brought up Kim’s father, who died of cancer. Regardless, it’s clear that many are upset with her for posting the caption, and think it should at the very least be taken down, preferably with an apology put in its place.

Kate’s diagnosis likely would have brought about a great deal of stress for her and her family, and it likely wasn’t helped by all the speculation and jokes. Many are rightfully upset that Kim hasn’t addressed the post or the situation as of March 25th. On Sunday a Daily Mail reporter caught her leaving her son’s soccer practice and asked her whether she had any comments on Kate, but Kim remained silent on the matter.

Of course, Kim isn’t the only one who made light of the situation, with Colbert and others who aired conspiracy theories also being targeted by fans demanding an apology. Arguably, what Colbert did was a lot worse than Kim’s post but still, in hindsight, it’s clear that all the conspiracies and jokes were in very poor taste. Taking down the post and making an apology really wouldn’t really be such a hard thing to do for Kim, so it’s understandable why fans would be mad at her right now.