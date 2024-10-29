King Charles does his best Meghan Markle impression with new business venture selling bottles of booze for… wait, how much?

King Charles may not be the biggest fan of his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, but he’s taking a leaf out of her book with his latest move as he’s looking to start up his own independent business selling bottles of whiskey, although he might need to re-think his pricing.

Recommended Videos

Despite his family being worth an estimated £21.3 billion ($28 billion), Charles still feels the need to set up a little side hustle. Apparently, the grind never stops for this 75-year-old billionaire it seems. His new business venture involves selling bottles of whiskey made with barley from his Highgrove country estate.

That’s right, this isn’t your average bottle of whiskey – it has royal ingredients. As such, you can expect the selling price for one of these bottles to be royally inflated. On top of that, the “Highgrove Royal Gardens Single Malt” bottles are limited edition, with only 400 being made available.

So how much are they?

To support Charles’ fledgling independent business, it will set you back £250 (around $320). Now that might sound steep – and that’s because it is. Honestly, we’re in a cost of living crisis, so who exactly has that kind of money to be throwing around on bottles of booze?

So what kind of quality does £250 get you these days? Well, GBNews reports that the whiskey supposedly features “a vanilla and orange peel nose,” (nose means the smell in whiskey terms) with a “hint of candied ginger and a lightly spiced finish.” Oh and each bottle comes in a nice little numbered gift box with a recreation of a fancy watercolor painting by King Charles himself! Sound good? Sound worthy of your hard earned cash?

Image via highgrovegardens.com

Of course, there are other, less fancy, bottles available to purchase for less from the Highgrove shop, with others costing around £100-£130. I’m sure that £250 doesn’t sound like a lot to his majesty, but for most normal people, it just goes to show how out-of-touch he is. Mind you, his product clearly isn’t being marketed to the average person, so he likely doesn’t care.

King Charles is copying Meghan

Did Charles see Meghan’s brand reveal and decide to try and get in on the idea before her’s could fully take off? Maybe he could reach out to her for some tips on how to run a successful business flogging things people don’t need for exorbitant prices. It could mend the years of awkward tension between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family. Then again, perhaps it is Meghan who will need to ask Charles for some advice as despite unveiling her brand months ago she still has no stock. At least Charles actually has something to sell.

If anything, this just goes to show that, regardless of their apparent discontent for one another, Charles and Meghan might have more in common than they think. They have at least one shared interest they could bond over – money.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy