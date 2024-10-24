Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially slapped with the ultimate shame by Royal family

Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tested (and maybe irrevocably) broken the flimsy bond they once shared with the Royal Family, courtesy of all the “truths” about King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, etc., the couple has been happily exposing to the world. But don’t for a second believe that Charles and the future king have been taking it all lying down — they are, yet again, proving otherwise, this time with the biggest insult they could muster.

For years now, the Royal Family has hidden behind a scrim of silence and refuting facts, but it is hard to deny something that is out there, in an official capacity, for everyone to see on their website. And this time it is the unnecessary shuffling on the royal website just to place Harry and Meghan below Prince Andrew. Yes, the bane of King Charles’ existence, the biggest ugly splotch in the history he represents, and of course, the prime example of how money and power can allow you to escape facing the consequences of your evil actions, the very same Andrew is now, somehow, more important than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Andrew was knowingly mates with a convicted paedophile, accused of sexual offences and paid off his accuser to drop civil action.

Prince Harry married a mixed-race woman and moved abroad to protect his family.

Mmm I wonder exactly why Andrew is more popular than Harry? 🤔 https://t.co/MzILAh0EaE — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) January 14, 2023

From constantly shooting down Harry’s request to see the king as if he is some commoner seeking to waste his time, to indirectly refusing to aid the duke in his battle to get the proper security when he is in the U.K., the palace has pretty much shunned the small family of four. But while royal supporters have often defended these examples as Charles juggling too much at present to give his repenting son a minute of his time, nothing can explain or justify how he is quietly demeaning and even erasing Harry and Meghan from royal history.

So, was this sudden and pointless reshuffle a mistake? No, not if you take a look at the very troubling examples that the Royal family has set in the past.

It started with removing Harry and Meghan’s individual bios from the royal website, followed by the deleting — yes completely erasing — Harry’s 2016 official statement lambasting the media for using his relationship with Meghan as fodder for clicks, which was not just an empowering moment but also momentarily broke the royal reputation of allowing spouses to weather the paparazzi bullying and not lifting a finger to defend them at all.

This latest snub — no, insult is still up on the site, proudly mocking the couple and practically announcing that in the eyes of the Royal Family, they are lesser than a man who faced allegations of sexually assaulting a minor and settled the matter outside of court by paying an undisclosed sum. As if refusing to allow Meghan and Harry to have Frogmore Cottage as their temporary residence and then offering it to the Duke of York wasn’t enough, it is now being highlighted in neon that Charles would rather pick a disgraced royal who was stripped of all his military titles and was forced to step back from his public duties.

