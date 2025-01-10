Forgot password
King Charles III (who celebrates his 76th birthday today) departs after formally opening the first Coronation Food Hub in Deptford Trading Estate on November 14, 2024 in London, England
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
King Charles’ favorite sandwich contains a truly weird mix of ingredients, and my stomach is turning just thinking about it

No, it's not a BLT.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Jan 10, 2025 01:36 pm

Meghan Markle has a new cooking/lifestyle show on Netflix, but does King Charles like to eat? Everyone wants to know all about the Charles/Prince Harry/Markle relationship, but finding out about Charles’ most beloved sandwich is fun, too.

According to Express.co.uk, TikTok user @matta_of_fact (whose name is Amanda Matta) posts about the Royals regularly and shared that King Charles prefers a certain sandwich. It’s made with a wheat roll bun that is eight centimeters wide (exactly eight), includes an over-hard egg with a pinch of salt (just a pinch), and both of these need to be in the shape of a crisp circle. The addition of Gruyère cheese sounds good, and there is some shredded lettuce in there (this sandwich is a health food!). There’s also pesto and mayo. So, now it’s clear that King Charles isn’t part of the mayo loathing group.

@matta_of_fact

Do mister_of_fact and I have what it takes to be #royal sandwich chefs? 🥪👑 Trying out KingCharles’ reputed lunch order! #royalfamily #royaltea #royals #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #marmite #royalnews #royalty #kingcharlesiii #royalexpert

♬ original sound – Nintendo – Nintendo

That sounds okay, right? Well, the bread is then spread with Marmite and butter. A sandwich with cheese, butter, and an egg sounds delicious… but Marmite might not be everyone’s, well, cup of tea. As the official Marmite brand website explains, the ingredient is “a dark, thick, yeast extract spread.” The site also includes some recipes using the spread, from Cheesy Baked Eggs to Marmite Muffin Pizzas. I’m intrigued by that last one, but not so sure about all these spreads together. What about just mayo and/or butter?

Amanda and her husband made a fun video about King Charles’ sandwich and turned it into some friendly competition, each taking a stab at making one. They measured the bread, so it was exactly eight centimeters, and Amanda even made her own pesto. As her husband explained, the ingredients in this sandwich are “homemade and organic.” The couple ended up being fans of the sandwich.

Marmite is a beloved spread in England, but not everyone is big on it. According to a Harper Adams University study, one in four people living in England who answered the survey don’t like Marmite, 50% are fans, and the others are neutral. King Charles might be on the right track because, as The Telegraph reported, it has some health benefits. It has niacin/Vitamin B3, which lowers bad cholesterol, and Vitamin B12. As Rhiannon Lambert, registered nutritionist, told The Telegraph, that last one is “important for nerve health, energy levels, and red blood cell production.” The B vitamins in Marmite also allow the production of GABA, a neurotransmitter. That’s all well and good, but I need to talk about the Marmite brand’s official Instagram bio: “Love it. Hate it. Get it on.”

Moving on from Marmite, I have one bone to pick with King Charles’ sandwich: the over-hard egg! What does he have against a beautiful, delicious, runny yolk? Doesn’t he find an over-hard egg super dry? Maybe that’s why he likes butter, Marmite, pesto, and mayo on his sandwich. He does enjoy Cheesy Baked Eggs for breakfast, though, and that sounds delightful. All is forgiven.

Since King Charles is, of course, a Royal, chances are he has access to Marmite 24/7. But sometimes, people have had to live without this ingredient. According to The Guardian, back in 2016, it was hard to find Marmite in grocery stores. And then, in Sept. 2024, The Daily Mail reported that the Unilever brand would no longer sell its Marmite/peanut butter product. Hmmm — Marnite and peanut butter? Adding PB to this sandwich that already has a variety of spreads might be overkill… but peanut butter is never a bad idea, so I’d be willing to try that.

