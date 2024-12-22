King Charles’ real feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become clear after eye-opening discovery at one of his homes

Much is made of Prince Harry‘s feud with the Royal Family and how he’s supposedly burned his bridges with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, for good — but is there really nothing but bad blood between these blue bloods?

To be fair, we’re pretty sure there’s no love lost between William and Harry these days — as the pair made a point of avoiding each other at all costs when they both attended their uncle’s funeral this past summer. But what about Harry’s relationship with his dad? Unfortunately, even in a year when the king has been diagnosed with cancer, the two have hardly seen each other. They briefly met for a 45-minute chat back in February, and that’s it.

Even so, new evidence suggests the king still holds his wayward son close to his heart. As one YouTuber has the receipts to prove it.

King Charles displays cherished Harry and Meghan photos at his favorite home

King Charles has so many different residences it’s honestly hard to keep track — on top of his three official palatial residences, he also owns seven sprawling estates, 56 cottages, 14 ancient runes, two French hens, and a partridge and a pear tree. One of his personal favorites, however, is known to be Highgrove House in Gloucestershire where he likes to spend much of his time away from his royal duties.

With this being Charles’ preferred home away from home (away from home away from home, etc…), it’s perhaps pretty meaningful that we now know he has cherished photos of Harry and Meghan dotted around the place. YouTube content creator Lydia Millen was invited to meet the king this December as part of The King Foundation’s annual “Crafts for Christmas” charity event. While there, Millen got to have a nose around and discovered a touching display of framed photos on a side table.

The table was furnished with three photos no doubt of sentimental significance to Charles — one of himself and Queen Camilla from their coronation, one of himself and both of his sons (smiling and in full military dress), and a snap from Harry and Meghan’s wedding. “It feels like you’re sitting in His Royal Highness’ living room,” Millen gushed to her 1 million subscribers.

The choice of Harry and Meghan’s wedding picture is notable as it showcases all the key Royals together, with the happy couple flanked by the king and queen and William and Kate. It’s clear that Charles would have both of his sons and their wives around him if he could. This adds up with what reports have said before about how much the king longs to get to know his grandchildren through Harry — Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) — better.

At least King Charles will have the rest of his family, those who aren’t an ocean away, around him this Christmas, as the Royals will be converging on his Sandringham estate (yes, another residence) for the big day itself. Maybe one Christmas yet to come will see Harry and Meghan join in the festivities, too, but I wouldn’t bank on it being next year.

