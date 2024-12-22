Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
King Charles III attends a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall on December 20, 2024 in London, England. Inset: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Photos by Mina Kim – WPA Pool / Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)
Category:
Celebrities
News

King Charles’ real feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become clear after eye-opening discovery at one of his homes

The contents of your living room can sometimes speak louder than words.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Dec 22, 2024 09:00 am

Much is made of Prince Harry‘s feud with the Royal Family and how he’s supposedly burned his bridges with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, for good — but is there really nothing but bad blood between these blue bloods?

Recommended Videos

To be fair, we’re pretty sure there’s no love lost between William and Harry these days — as the pair made a point of avoiding each other at all costs when they both attended their uncle’s funeral this past summer. But what about Harry’s relationship with his dad? Unfortunately, even in a year when the king has been diagnosed with cancer, the two have hardly seen each other. They briefly met for a 45-minute chat back in February, and that’s it.

Even so, new evidence suggests the king still holds his wayward son close to his heart. As one YouTuber has the receipts to prove it.

King Charles displays cherished Harry and Meghan photos at his favorite home

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom.
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles has so many different residences it’s honestly hard to keep track — on top of his three official palatial residences, he also owns seven sprawling estates, 56 cottages, 14 ancient runes, two French hens, and a partridge and a pear tree. One of his personal favorites, however, is known to be Highgrove House in Gloucestershire where he likes to spend much of his time away from his royal duties.

With this being Charles’ preferred home away from home (away from home away from home, etc…), it’s perhaps pretty meaningful that we now know he has cherished photos of Harry and Meghan dotted around the place. YouTube content creator Lydia Millen was invited to meet the king this December as part of The King Foundation’s annual “Crafts for Christmas” charity event. While there, Millen got to have a nose around and discovered a touching display of framed photos on a side table.

The table was furnished with three photos no doubt of sentimental significance to Charles — one of himself and Queen Camilla from their coronation, one of himself and both of his sons (smiling and in full military dress), and a snap from Harry and Meghan’s wedding. “It feels like you’re sitting in His Royal Highness’ living room,” Millen gushed to her 1 million subscribers.

Framed photos on display at King Charles' Highgrove House.
Screenshot via YouTube/Lydia Millen

The choice of Harry and Meghan’s wedding picture is notable as it showcases all the key Royals together, with the happy couple flanked by the king and queen and William and Kate. It’s clear that Charles would have both of his sons and their wives around him if he could. This adds up with what reports have said before about how much the king longs to get to know his grandchildren through Harry — Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) — better.

At least King Charles will have the rest of his family, those who aren’t an ocean away, around him this Christmas, as the Royals will be converging on his Sandringham estate (yes, another residence) for the big day itself. Maybe one Christmas yet to come will see Harry and Meghan join in the festivities, too, but I wouldn’t bank on it being next year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter