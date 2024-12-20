‘Not a new thing’: Cancer-stricken King Charles hoping for ‘a chance to see’ estranged grandkids, Archie and Lilibet, on Christmas

This year hasn’t exactly been kind to King Charles III — he underwent surgery to treat an enlarged prostate in January and is still undergoing cancer treatment following a diagnosis in February — so it’s understandable if he’s feeling melancholic and is asking for a large Christmas gathering with his extended family. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, won’t be joining, sadly, but at least the monarch can look forward to a video call with his grandkids.

The King’s former butler Grant Harrold is “willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of (Zoom) communication on Christmas Day. There’s no question.” He told Fabulous, “I’m not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids on Christmas Day.”

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Christmas card ! 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/Wi5ZvdQJtG — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) December 16, 2024

The ex-Royal aide, who worked for then-Prince Charles between 2004 and 2011, is also certain that there will be an exchanging of gifts between Charles and Camilla and the Sussexes this Christmas. He added: “The King will send gifts. I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to Grandpa or Grandmother (from the Sussexes).”

Harrold, though, doesn’t see Charles buying modern gifts for his grandchildren in America because he’s “very traditional” and cited the toys at Highgrove shop which he described as “all very traditional.” He said he could not imagine the monarch buying them an Xbox or some other gaming console but rather something “more traditional…like a wooden farm set or something along those lines.”

The Royal Family has arrived at St Mary Magdalene church at Sandringham to attend the Christmas morning service.



Merry Christmas 🎄❤️

pic.twitter.com/MrQDoPoRpf — 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chadasianwife) December 25, 2023

He claimed that the King would want to see for himself when Archie and Lili open their gifts so he’d likely video call them. He said, “There will be a chance to see each other — whether it’s to see them open the gifts, that’s completely possible, because that’s what a lot of families do. It’s not a new thing.” This could pave the way for Charles to talk to Harry and Meghan as “they’re not just going to put the kids in front of the camera without conversation.”

I’d be surprised if they didn’t FaceTime so they could see the grandchildren opening the gifts he sent them. There will definitely, without a doubt, be communication. There will definitely be some shape or form of conversation.

Harrold added that “there’s no question there will be some sadness” as not everyone in the family will be around for Christmas in Sandringham. He claimed that if the monarch “had the choice then he’d definitely want everyone together” as “he’s very much a family man.”

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/6DMRGFPntt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2017

He then recalled Christmases spent with Prince William and Harry as “such nice times” because “they were very close and it all just went so nicely.” He believes this festive season could pave the way for a reconciliation with the Sussexes as “family is very important” to Charles.

I’ve said this a hundred times—part of him will be sad about what’s taken place. Christmas is seen as a time for families to heal rifts. Even if they’re not there in person, just talking on Zoom or something can be part of that healing process.

Harry and Meghan have not spent Christmas in Sandringham with the Royals since 2019. They’ve reportedly become increasingly estranged from the family and it leaves one to wonder if Archie and Lili even have a relationship with their grandfather. Last we heard, the children delighted Charles with a recording of themselves singing “Happy Birthday” for his 75th birthday last year. It’s unclear if this happened via video call or if he only received the recording through email.

