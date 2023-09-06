Kourtney Kardashian undergoes emergency surgery to save unborn baby

We have an answer to the 'urgent family matter' that took Blink off the road.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, recently underwent emergency fetal surgery to save the life of the couple’s baby. Barker postponed the band’s European dates to attend to an “urgent family matter,” and Kardashian shed more light on the incident on Instagram.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote on the social media site.

Kardashian also said that she had “three really easy pregnancies in the past” and wasn’t “prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

She explained that unless it’s something you’ve gone through personally, it’s impossible to “understand that feeling of fear.”

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she said.

Fortunately for all involved, everything worked out and the baby boy was saved and the mom is healthy.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Blink-182 released a statement about how it would have to postpone concerts in Dublin, Belfast, and Glasgow.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” the statement said.

Kardashian’s Instagram post puts to bed the rampant speculation about why the tour was cancelled and what exactly was happening with the “urgent family matter.” Barker fueled the speculation by posting photos of a stained-glass window and prayer rooms on his Instagram story.

Kardashian famously announced the pregnancy back in June with a sign at a Blink concert that said “Travis I’m Pregnant,” a nod to the band’s 1999 video for the popular song “All The Small Things.”

Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11 and Reign, 9. Barker has two children with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17. He’s also a stepdad to Atiana from Moakler’s previous marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2022.