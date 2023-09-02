What is Kourtney Kardashian’s 2023 pregnancy due date?

The veteran rock trio Blink-182’s sudden announcement of postponing their two upcoming concerts in Glasgow and one each in Belfast and Dublin has led to wide speculation that it has something to do with the band’s lead drummer Travis Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy. The band posted on X (Twitter) on Sept. 1 announcing that Travis had to urgently return home to the United States “due to an urgent family matter.”

Though the announcements made no reference to specifics, fans are speculating that Barker’s urgent family matter might be related to Kourtney’s pregnancy, since the timing of the emergency lines up with her pregnancy timeline. A day before the announcement, Travis also posted photos of prayer rooms and a stained-glass window on his Instagram story, adding fuel to the fire.

While some fans believe that Kourtney might have gone into labor, others are concerned for her and her child’s health, as it seems a bit early for her to go into labor. So, when exactly is Kourtney Kardashian due to give birth?

How many months into her pregnancy is Kourtney Kardashian?

Image via Instagam/@kourtneykardash

Kourtney first publicly announced her pregnancy on June 17, 2023, at one of Blink-182’s concerts, holding up a sign to her husband that read “Travis I’m Pregnant.” In the video posted by the couple, Kourtney already had quite the baby bump. On June 25, the duo also revealed the sex of their child in an Instagram video where blue streamers exploded into the air and the couple was seen kissing and embracing in happiness.

Since then, Kourtney has made countless public appearances while flaunting her growing baby bulge. Her most recent Instagram post, which was made a week ago, featured images of a huge flower field with the caption “One month.” Fans couldn’t help but wonder if the caption had a secret meaning hinting towards her due date, even though it appears to be tied to the upcoming Halloween celebrations.

Image via Instagam/@kourtneykardash

As apparent in her Instagram pictures, Kourtney has a prominent baby bump now, appearing prepped to bring her first child with Travis into the world soon. She may be close to eight months along in her pregnancy at this point, and her due date can be any time between late September and early October.

Kourtney is currently a loving mother to three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, named Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Travis, on the other hand, shares two kids named Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a stepdad to Atiana, Shanna’s first daughter from a previous marriage. Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022, and fans have their fingers crossed for the birth of their first baby soon.