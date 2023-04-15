Blink-182 comeback show at Coachella has fans in their feels

On Friday night, Blink-182 took the stage at Coachella for the first time since 2014, and they blew the roof off the place just as expected. Of course, there is no roof, but their set had all the same hardcore fans remember from back in the day.

The band from Poway, California has been through a lot over the years from Tom Delonge leaving in 2015 to Mark Hoppus being diagnosed with cancer in 2021. In fact, their appearance at Coachella was in question when Travis Barker was in a freak airplane accident last month and had to have surgery after tearing ligaments in his left ring finger. And that’s all without the tensions that circled the band’s relationships for years. The reunion has been a long time coming, and its arrival has both the fans and the band members feeling a little emotional.

In an Instagram video, Tom Delonge spoke about their tour, “I’m so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn’t be down there. This has been something we’ve been aiming to do for so long, and we worked so hard, and we just had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming.”

The balm to soothe all ails came through on the opening night of Coachella and if there were ever three people who belonged on stage together, it was these guys.

The evidence

I only paid for Twitter Blue so I could upload the entirety of Blink 182’s two-song finale at Coachella.



An absolutely incredible experience watching these three back on stage together. Wish I was there. So happy for them. pic.twitter.com/cFUAorMKIg — Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) April 15, 2023

Without a meme, it didn’t happen…

What a blink-182 show at Coachella 🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/opZFCCVUvY — SCENE DUDE (@thescenedude) April 15, 2023

Do Blink-182 fans get emotional or is that just for the other guys?

Blink 182 have returned.



Having survived cancer.



Having survived plane crashes.



And fucking aliens.



Was hard not to have a few tears in the eyes. New album on the way.



"I guess this is growing up.."#COACHELLA2023 #Blink182 pic.twitter.com/pf5OFsAcow — Richie Allen (@Richie_Allen) April 15, 2023

Of course, some fans are more emotional than others and that’s okay because there is a place for everyone.

Imagine having tickets for their tour and hearing the bad news, only to find out that they will in fact move forward and Travis Barker is pounding away at the drums. This is what punk rock is all about.

With Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, The Chemical Brothers, and then Blondie bringing back the 70s and the 80s, Coachella did not disappoint once again. To see Blink-182 on stage jamming though was a real kicker that brought fans back to life.