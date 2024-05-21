Being a K-pop fan often entitles you to perks. Unlike most other fandoms across the globe, these idols are usually fairly invested in the lives of their fans and one of the most dedicated groups that are big on rewards is ATEEZ.

The group has once again opened the doors for their dedicated fanbase, ATINY, to join or renew their official fan club membership. This year’s “Our Eternal Stars, ATINY” membership is packed with exciting benefits and exclusive content. For newer fans of the beloved K-pop group, here is a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the ATEEZ Membership Kit.

ATEEZ’s fan club membership

Joining the official ATEEZ fan club has many benefits designed to enhance the fan experience. These include a digital membership card, exclusive access to merch, priority reservation for events tickets, exclusive digital content, and a membership kit. The membership lasts for a year and fans are expected to renew yearly. ATINY can sign up and renew their membership on the TOKTOQ app. Evidently, the countdown to ATEEZ’s Golden Hour album is filled with tons of goodies.

Membership can be purchased via the ATEEZ Official Platform. The subscription costs KRW 15,000 (approximately $15), with prices varying slightly depending on the mobile store used. The renewal and new membership subscription period began on May 3, 2024, at 09:00 AM (KST) and is currently ongoing. Fans have the opportunity to either renew their existing memberships or sign up for a new one, ensuring they stay connected with all things ATEEZ. To take full advantage of the membership, fans need to:

Register with a valid ID (Foreigners can use their passports or alien registration cards).

Use their digital membership card for access to events and benefits.

Note that membership benefits are strictly non-transferable.

ATEEZ Membership Kit

ATEEZ’s Membership Kit is a specially curated package that members receive upon joining or renewing their membership. This kit typically includes exclusive merchandise and items that are unavailable to the general public. This year’s membership kit was university and ice hockey-themed, and cost about KRW 22,000. Sales began on May 3, 2024, and ended May 12, 2024.

The ATEEZ Membership Kit contains the following products:

The Outer Box

ATINY Membership Card

ID Photo Set

Photobook

Postcard Set

Folding Poster

PVC Pouch

Sticker Set

Photocard Set

Instant Photo Set

For inquiries about future membership kits, fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the official KQ Entertainment website, or reach out via the official ATEEZ platform’s customer service. By following the subscription process and adhering to the guidelines, fans can fully enjoy the perks of being an official member of the ATEEZ fan club.

