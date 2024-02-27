ATEEZ: All Aniteez names explained

Now you can take your favorite idols with you everywhere you go.

When it comes to their interaction with fans, ATEEZ has consistently made themselves available through live streams and their reality show on YouTube. Now, the K-pop group has created animated characters, known as Aniteez, to keep their fans company.

Much like the Stray Kids’ SKZOO, Aniteez are cutesy little character attributed to an idol. We initially got a sneak-peak of the characters on a video titled ANYone know ATEEZ? However, Aniteez was first officially introduced on Jan. 29, 2024. Another video, titled Venture Into the Unknown, was later uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel on Feb. 15, 2024.​​ Here’s a breakdown of each character, the meaning behind their names.

JJOONGrami

JJOONGrami is the nosy, yet friendly leader of Aniteez. He is a squirrel who represents Hongjoong, the leader of ATEEZ. He is characterized by his tiny ears and curly tail. Despite his cuteness, JJOONGrami is very responsible and doesn’t like to overlook things which makes him a perfectionist. He also cannot stand for any kind of injustice. JJOONGrami’s favorite thing to do is watch adventure movies.

DDEONGbyeoli

DDEONGbyeoli is a bunny who represents ATEEZ’s member Seonghwa. His name blends “DDUNG” from DDUNG Hwa with “Byul,” Seonghwa’s nickname. DDEONGbyeoli cherishes all things that look like stars, and enjoys the company of friends from both the forest and the sea. Known for his friendly and composed demeanor, he occasionally engages in playful antics, even if it may seem a bit annoying without any apparent reason.

TYUdeongi

TYUdeongi is a cheerful dog who cherishes joyful memories and exciting adventures above all else. Inspired by ATEEZ member Yunho, TYUdeongi’s name is a fusion of the words “heart” and “deongi,” reflecting his vibrant and cheerful personality. Known by the heart on his ears and tail, TYUdeongi is the group’s energizer, and he delights in embarking on unpredictable adventures. Fellow members describe the Aniteez as a kind and warm individual, spreading positivity to everyone around him.

HETmongi

HETmongi’s most treasured possessions are vitamins and memories. HETmongi is a cute dog that represents Yeosang. His captivating features include his sparkling eyes and casually expressive ears. While he maintains an optimistic and cheerful demeanor, HETmongi is known for speaking his mind freely. Regardless of the situation, this Aniteez never fails to maintain his radiant smile.

SANdeoki

This purple cat was inspired by ATEEZ’s San. SANdeoki treasures romance and food as his most cherished things. His name is a combination of San’s name and “deoki.” Despite being somewhat shy, he loves meeting new people. Known for his adorable demeanor and fantastic reactions, The Aniteez’s half-moon eyes, and the hearts on his hips, are just some of his many charming features.

BbyongMING

Turtles hold a special place in bbyongMING’s heart as his most treasured possessions. Inspired by Mingi, this adorable chick is known for his straightforward and outspoken nature. The name was created by combining “Ming” and “Bbyong.” BbyongMING’s endearing features include the two dots on his face and his plump lips.

WOOYOnyang

WOOYOnyang represents ATEEZ’s Wooyoung. The name was created by combining Wooyo and “nyang,” the sound of cats meowing. WOOYOnyang is a black cat who holds cats, popcorn, and games as his most cherished possessions. One of his endearing features is the dot beside his eye, reminiscent of Wooyoung’s. Despite his initially cold facial expression, the Aniteez often breaks into laughter and engages in playful antics.

JJONGbear

As the youngest and most reserved member, JJONGbear, despite his adorable appearance, exhibits a surprisingly bold personality and courage. This character represents ATEEZ member Jongho, and his name was created by combining Jongho’s nicknames “Jjong” and “Bear.” JJONGbear has soccer, singing, and watching dramas as his most cherished interests. Also, his distinctive features include double eyelids and a charming sprout on his head.