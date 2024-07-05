K-pop star Park Bo Ram’s cause of death confirmed

Sadly, K-pop fans have to say goodbye to their idols relatively often – after all, the industry is relentless, incredibly competitive, and performers are under intense pressure at all times. Whether they’re soloists or part of a group, idols haven’t been treated kindly. Unfortunately, Park Bo Ram recently joined the lengthy list of idols who have passed away.

Whether it’s by accident or self-inflicted, the South Korean music industry often sees celebrities passing away at the height of their careers. Idols are constantly under scrutiny for their appearance, talent, and even who they date. Controversies, which are deemed “scandals,” like dating or smoking, are enough to end some idols’ careers in South Korea, often causing them to spiral and react in the worst way.

While it was believed that times have changed for the better in the last few years, it almost seems like clockwork that every single year, we hear of deaths in K-pop. Park Bo Ram’s passing came out of nowhere, and for a long time — six full weeks to be exact — fans did not know her cause of death and we’re here to clear that up.

How did Park Bo Ram die?

Six weeks after her passing, soloist Park Bo Ram’s cause of death was revealed as acute alcohol poisoning, which led to a heart attack. Despite rumors of a possible suicide — the most common cause of death among idols — Bo Ram’s death announcement and reports stated that she was discovered unconscious at a friend’s place, slouched over the sink, making the speculation of suicide unlikely.

The autopsy, aside from confirming alcohol poisoning, also showed that Bo Ram was suffering from fatty liver disease as well as liver lesions. It was not revealed whether or not she was aware of these issues or if she was receiving treatment for them. Sadly, the acclaimed singer was allegedly working on releasing her second studio album at the time of her death. Fans will always remember her as one of K-pop’s shining stars.

