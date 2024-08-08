‘Made the song 9x better’: Lady Gaga singing with her bodyguard gets her Little Monsters’ 10/10 approval

Dear Little Monsters, you don’t need another reason to love Lady Gaga, but we’re going to give you one anyway! And we are taking you all the way back to 2011 with this fun fact of how our favorite superstar appears to appreciate the people she surrounds herself with, including those who work for her. Why, you ask? Well, because she gave her bodyguard an opportunity to show off his vocal skills.

A recent TikTok clip has highlighted Gaga’s actions as user popculture_2000s posted several pictures of the singer with her Dutch bodyguard by her side. The text onscreen reads, “This is Lady Gaga’s security guard, and she asked him to sing this song with her because she found his voice so attractive.” The song in question is “Government Hooker,” which was released in 2011 (as part of the Born This Way album), and Peter van der Veen’s deep, gruff tone really adds to the song.

Van der Veen singing backup vocals is a small fact that not everyone was aware of (despite it happening over a decade ago), and to say fans are impressed would be an accurate statement. The comments on the post reflect this, and they also prove what a total queen Gaga is!

Little Monsters react to the clip of Lady Gaga and her bodyguard

The comment section of the post has been flooded with messages from Lady Gaga fans who have been eager to share their thoughts. “So iconic of her,” a fan wrote. “Made the song 9x better,” another shared.

Other comments include, “My husband has a similar voice and he’s also Dutch like her bodyguard lol,” “I love the accent,” and “second slide looks like he’s in a runway.” It’s true, not only is Gaga’s bodyguard talented and good at his job, he is also conventionally attractive, and this has not gone unnoticed.

