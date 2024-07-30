Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lady Gaga is seen on May 23, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Photo by DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Category:
News
Celebrities

‘We got free rain’: Throwback clip of Lady Gaga illustrates the lengths she’ll go to for a great music video

Mother monster continues to deliver the goods
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|

Published: Jul 30, 2024 05:48 am

No one can ever accuse Lady Gaga of not being a dedicated performer because, as this throwback interview proves, she is willing to go to great lengths to achieve excellence. Do you think a little wind or rain stops Gaga? You better believe it doesn’t! 

Recommended Videos

If you think back to 2011 and the music video for “Marry The Night,” you’ll probably agree it’s one of the most memorable music videos ever (and it’s almost 13 minutes of cinematic excellence). We got explosions, a ballerina, and a soaked Gaga dancing in a car; what more could you want, right?!

In an old interview, which was recently reposted on TikTok by user little.monstershq, Gaga discusses how it rained on set and “that’s not fake rain.” She continued, “Everyone was coming to me and saying, ‘You know Gaga we might need to shut the set down’ and I said, ‘We got free rain.’” And the cameras were instructed to keep rolling! 

Fans react to Lady Gaga’s throwback interview 

@little.monstershq

Queen #ladygaga #marrythenight

♬ original sound – 🦋

The comment section on the post reflects that many fans think Lady Gaga’s decision to continue filming (while other stars may have agreed to shut down the set because of the weather) is what makes her such a queen! 

“Icon behavior,” a comment reads. Another fan shared their thoughts on how the end result was so worth it. “That was by far my favorite music video for years,” they wrote. Other comments include, “she gets me, rain is the best cinematic effect,” “that’s why her music videos are iconic,” and “The history was made that moment.” 

You have to admire Gaga’s absolute determination and dedication to her work. As fans have said, that’s why her music videos are so great!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.