‘We got free rain’: Throwback clip of Lady Gaga illustrates the lengths she’ll go to for a great music video

No one can ever accuse Lady Gaga of not being a dedicated performer because, as this throwback interview proves, she is willing to go to great lengths to achieve excellence. Do you think a little wind or rain stops Gaga? You better believe it doesn’t!

Recommended Videos

If you think back to 2011 and the music video for “Marry The Night,” you’ll probably agree it’s one of the most memorable music videos ever (and it’s almost 13 minutes of cinematic excellence). We got explosions, a ballerina, and a soaked Gaga dancing in a car; what more could you want, right?!

In an old interview, which was recently reposted on TikTok by user little.monstershq, Gaga discusses how it rained on set and “that’s not fake rain.” She continued, “Everyone was coming to me and saying, ‘You know Gaga we might need to shut the set down’ and I said, ‘We got free rain.’” And the cameras were instructed to keep rolling!

Fans react to Lady Gaga’s throwback interview

The comment section on the post reflects that many fans think Lady Gaga’s decision to continue filming (while other stars may have agreed to shut down the set because of the weather) is what makes her such a queen!

“Icon behavior,” a comment reads. Another fan shared their thoughts on how the end result was so worth it. “That was by far my favorite music video for years,” they wrote. Other comments include, “she gets me, rain is the best cinematic effect,” “that’s why her music videos are iconic,” and “The history was made that moment.”

You have to admire Gaga’s absolute determination and dedication to her work. As fans have said, that’s why her music videos are so great!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy