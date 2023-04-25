Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Stranger Things’ fans continue to cling to a hopeful Eddie return as John Walker appreciation hits an unexpected high

Of all the characters in the MCU, John Walker isn’t one many fans celebrate.

Choosing between Captain America, Iron Man, Star Lord, and Spider-Man is already a daunting task, but recent chatter is adding the thoroughly unexpected Falcon and the Winter Soldier character to the lineup. The character’s nuances — and slow path to redemption — are apparently appealing to certain fans, and they’re working to spread the good Walker word.

In another behemoth franchise, a different polarizing character is likewise experiencing a surge in popularity. Opinions on the Star Wars sequel trilogy remain thoroughly split among viewers, but news of Daisy Ridley’s return to the franchise is garnering far more positivity than many toxic fans may have expected.

A far more unanimously popular sci-fi character is likewise getting some extra love this week, as Stranger Things fans look ahead to the show’s final season. A widely beloved season four character isn’t likely to make his big return in season five — thanks to his untimely death — but fan theories absolutely refuse to let go of hope that Eddie’s time on the show isn’t quite over.

Stranger Things fans hang their hopes on a fresh Eddie theory

Photo via Netflix

We’re still a way’s out from season 5 of Stranger Things, and fans of the Netflix series are passing the time by obsessing over popular theories. The loss of Eddie Munson at the conclusion of season 4 devastated the entire fandom, after he became a quick fan favorite over the course of the season.

Dozens of fan theories drenched the web in the wake of Eddie’s death, with hopeful fans digging deep into DnD lore to find a path to the character’s return. They’ve slowed down in recent months, but a fresh theory is once again turning heads, as one viewer insists that there’s still one way Eddie could return for season 5.

John Walker appreciation re-emerges ahead of Thunderbolts

Photo via Marvel Studios

He may not be part of the leading duo that gave a name to Disney Plus’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but John Walker remains a shockingly popular part of the series. The character — who toes the line between hero and villain across the show’s first season — is on the receiving end of renewed praise, as fans once again contemplate how his character will further develop in Thunderbolts.

Rey’s return in Star Wars garners more praise than hate

Photo via Lucasfilm

Despite the persistently polarized nature of the sequel trilogy, the character of Rey appears to be more popular than she used to be. The character, and the films she appeared in, were notoriously haunted by trolls, but news that she’s set to return for another batch of Star Wars releases is getting fans hyped. They’re looking forward to the character’s shot at redemption, seeing several teased storylines play out, and watching as Daisy Ridley gets a proper shot at further growing and developing Rey.