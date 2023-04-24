‘Stranger Things’ theory suggests Eddie could be coming back in a big way

It’s been almost a full year since Stranger Things 4 was released, giving us one of our favorite characters before cruelly ripping him away in the season finale. Fans were devastated by the loss of the charismatic Eddie Munson, and some can’t seem to let go, coming up with theories as to how the show might bring him back to us.

Every season of the hit Netflix series seems to introduce us to a character we never knew we needed. In season three it was in the form of Lucas’ sister, Erica (Priah Ferguson), and last year it gave us Eddie (Joseph Quinn). This rebel without a cause stole our hearts with his quirky and odd behavior as well as his sweeter moments such as his conversation with cheerleader Chrissy.

His performance of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the climatic battle in the Upside Down was a high point of the season, but alas, it was to be his swan song. The character went down fighting a swarm of Demobats as he sacrifices himself for his young ward, Dustin, in a scene that was exceedingly tragic and had fans everywhere shouting at their screens. Nobody wanted to lose the character after we only just got him, and the pain seems to still be too hard to swallow.

Fans are now trying to find ways to bring him back, taking inspiration from Dungeons and Dragons (which directly draws many parallels with the Upside Down) and they think they may have found a way.

This OP has drawn up some similarities between Eddie and a D&D character Kas. In D&D lore, Kas is bitten and killed by bats only to be revived by Vecna to serve beside him as a vampire. Eventually, Kas turns on Vecna and the ensuing battle destroys them both. However, there have been some who believe that this particular parallel may not be about Eddie but in fact, Eleven, meaning the final battle will take both the most powerful players off the table.

Some of the comments on this post are now desperately hoping that this is how Eddie returns.

Though we saw Eddie die, we know that the group had to leave his body behind, so you can never say never. Only the final season can tell when it finally lands on Netflix, something we all simultaneously are looking forward to, and yet dreading, as we’re not ready for this to be the end.