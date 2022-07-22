The cult hit Netflix series Stranger Things, in addition to following intricate plotlines, outstanding performances, and introducing new and exciting characters, has also attracted intriguing theories that border on what could be counted as major spoilers for the next season.

The show has a deep relationship with Dungeons and Dragons, especially in actualizing the fantastical dangers and threats in the game, as well as naming the most heinously blood-thirsty evils of the series (like Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer and Vecna) after characters from the tabletop roleplaying game.

It seems like our favorite adventurous protagonists of the series are not the only ones who have been obsessed with D&D. Recently, a self-proclaimed Vecna expert has put forth a theory that could definitely compel one to think deeply about what to truly expect in the much-awaited fifth season.

The theory is regarding the identity of Kas, who, per D&D lore, is a powerful lieutenant of Vecna who betrays and defeats him in the end. In the series, Kas is mentioned in the very first episode during the Hellfire Club’s D&D game, where his act of killing Vecna was merely a passing remark, not attracting as much attention as it has online since the show aired.

Eddie is Kas (?)

Image via Netflix

With Henry Creel revealed as Vecna, who was also implied to be alive in the very last episode, there is a huge probability that in the next season, we might get to meet his match, Kas. The question that surrounds the character is who might be revealed as the defeater of the series’ Upside Down’s unkillable ruler.

The season’s remarkable end has led to fans theorising that Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) will return as Kas, who will be responsible for Vecna’s demise. Even after appearing in just a few episodes, the character Eddie has managed to win the hearts of many of the show’s diehard fans.

It won’t come as a shock to anyone if the character acquires a separate fan base owing to his self-sacrificial nature and utmost bravery in the face of looming threats. Many believe that Eddie is not dead yet and will return in the following season as Kas.

This claim emanates from his transformation into a vampire metaphorically (rather than dying) after getting bitten by the demobats. His connection with bats is made more explicit by his forearm tattoo of a swarm of bats.

Kas is Eleven and not Eddie

Image via Netflix

A fan on Reddit, Jeremy, has completely discarded this theory and instead very confidently argued that if Kas returns in the next season, it is Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and not Eddie. D&D states that Vecna’s defeat by Kas pushed him into a completely different realm named Ravenloft where he used his powers and interactive abilities to make deals to his advantage to return to his world, Greyhawk, just like show’s Vecna.

One of his unchallenged powers includes his ability to recognize secrets and use them to his own advantage. The role of Vecna as a deal maker is mentioned in the book (his deal with Iuz) and addressed in the series where he made a deal with all the denizens of the Upside Down and constructed the Mind Flayer to return to Hawkins. This points fingers at Eleven as the responsible member. After all, she is responsible for banishing Harry Creel into the Upside Down, and thus his eventual transformation into Vecna.

Most importantly, before being pushed into the Upside Down, Creel and Eleven developed a kind of solidarity which is evidenced by the words that he whispered, “You are different, that’s why they fear you”. When Eleven uses her powers and pushes Vecna into another dimension, she destroys his eyes and hand in the process, similar to what Kas did to Vecna.

While the scene resembles a literal depiction of Kas’ betrayal, it must be kept in mind that the fearful villain isn’t dead yet, and a reiteration of Eleven’s role in Vecna’s defeat might take place in the next season that would again match Kas’ actions in the D&D lore.

Apart from this obvious association, there is a subtle nod in the first episode of the season that could be interpreted as hinting at this very connection. This is when Erica Sinclair, after she first meets the Hellfire Club says, “I’m eleven” (in reference to her age) to Eddie posing as Vecna (as a part of the game) and remarks that she will defeat him if not taken seriously by the group members. Is this supposed to be just a sassy response by a lovable group member or does it bear a huge significance? One may keep wondering until the next season.