‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ star Leah Sava Jeffries’ age, confirmed

Times are changing, and the child actors many of us grew up with are now adults. As nostalgic as this may be, it means that a new generation of stars is stepping up to the plate, and Leah Sava Jeffries is one of them.

The young actress has been part of the TV industry since 2015, when she landed her first role as Lola Lyon in Empire. Since then, Jeffries has been on a steady climb to success, having eventually conquered her way to Disney Plus’ fantasy series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. No, her casting as Annabeth Chase wasn’t well received by everyone, but that’s neither here nor there. What matters is that Jeffries is continuing to carve her own space in the industry, playing roles that fit her like a glove.

As more and more people get used to seeing her on screen, some start wondering exactly how old Jeffries is. Too often we see actors portraying characters that are much younger or older than them, so it’s only natural for folks to question. Could this be Jeffries’ case?

How old is Leah Sava Jeffries now?

Image via Disney/David Bukach

According to her IMDb page, Leah Sava Jeffries was born on Sept. 25, 2009. Thus, by doing some quick math, we can conclude that the actress is currently 14 years old. This isn’t at all a big age difference compared to her character in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, who is 12 at the beginning of the series, so fans can rest easy.

If all goes well, Jeffries still has a long career ahead, which means that audiences should probably expect to see her in more projects as she grows older. It looks like this young actress is only getting started.