At this point, we’ve probably all come to the conclusion that Lena Dunham is problematic. Most of us realized it the second it became clear that her Girls character Hannah Horvath declaring herself to be “the voice of my generation” was not exactly the biting irony we had assumed it was. But even if not for that, years of tone-deaf headlines, professional fallouts and mysteriously disappearing rescue animals should have driven the point home by now.

However, this time Dunham has ostensibly appropriated the LGTBQ community, which she mistakenly seems to consider herself to be an icon of — and it has full stop backfired on her.

“When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC Pride Parade with a plaque that reads ‘she wasn’t for everyone, but she was for us,'” the 36-year-old puzzlingly tweeted on Sunday, asking: “Who can arrange?”

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

At least half of the tweet is accurate! Though, somewhere, you’d have to imagine Andrew Rannells putting his hand to his brow and breathing an exasperated sigh.

At any rate, apparently, no one was more surprised to learn that Lena Dunham is “for” the gays than the LGTBQ community itself, which sounded off accordingly as her tweet began to go viral.

“Gonna start living my life with whatever amount of confidence Lena Dunham has that makes her think she’s an LGTBQ+ icon,” scorched one user, not inaccurately.

gonna start living my life with whatever amount of confidence lena dunham has that makes her think she’s an lgbtq+ icon https://t.co/P6hUZTPolv — rehab “gay rights” barbie! (@rehabbarbie2000) October 2, 2022

“Lena Dunham’s ability to occasionally write insightful commentary about Millennials’ flagrant narcissism is negated by her inability to ever wonder if she’s part of the problem,” added another.

Lena Dunham's ability to occasionally write insightful commentary about Millennials' flagrant narcissism is negated by her inability to ever wonder if she's part of the problem. https://t.co/pZA88ZBI9I — Eleanor Scholes 🎃 (@EleanorScholes) October 2, 2022

Plenty of others jumped in with pointed commentary to illustrate why Dunham is decidedly not the queer icon she seems to fancy herself — such as one person who evoked the perfect clip of Oprah and Gayle King.

lena dunham: gay people call me a gay icon



gay people: pic.twitter.com/Q8MYj6tqeN — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 3, 2022

It’s called gay pride not straight shame. — Cogiati Maru (@TheeBellwether) October 2, 2022

Lena Dunham continues to be a cautionary tale about giving the worst kind of person 15 minutes of fame. pic.twitter.com/EQJ0JPMmIQ — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) October 2, 2022

I'm generally like "women need to take up more space!" and then Lena Dunham talks and I'm like "no not you" — Paige (@outpaigeous) October 3, 2022

“She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate” — Star Plátano (@Qban_Linx) October 2, 2022

But as Dunham’s tweet continued to receive the ratio treatment, plenty of others jumped into her mentions with irreverent jokes and observations about everything from Hitchbot to that time the actor who played Mr. Belvedere sat on his balls and so on.

You should also go through Philly like hitchbot ❤️ — Yee Haw Kirby™️ (@Granddad_Sr) October 2, 2022

One time, the guy who played Mr. Belvedere accidentally sat on his balls on set and they had to stop filming for a couple of days — Papua Nu Metal (@killakow) October 2, 2022

Lena reading the room pic.twitter.com/vL6KmAisAS — Tapas DeMourning (@NeonWhatever) October 2, 2022

NYC pride arranger here. We can squeeze you in on the cop float — gale na (@poisonjr) October 2, 2022

One person seemingly even compared the idea of Lena Dunham’s corpse at NYC Pride to 9/11:

a second lena dunham casket has hit the NYC pride parade — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) October 2, 2022

In the 24 hours since Dunham put her tweet out into the world, she has neither clarified nor deleted it, which is honestly the least shocking thing about all of this. So in the meantime, we can all go back to forgetting about Lena Dunham until the next bad tweet or interview soundbite surfaces.