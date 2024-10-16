‘Love pinstripe on you especially in autumn’: Lenny Kravitz made a delicious statement and oopsie, forgot his shirt

Lenny Kravitz is a true renaissance man. From his biggest music hits to his lovable role as Senna in The Hunger Games, he’s a fashionable icon appreciated by every generation. Right now, he’s focused on stunning in a new YSL campaign.

He posed in a black pinstripe suit for the fragrance Y L’ELIXIR, with only necklaces worn under. In the spirit of your typical dramatic fragrance marketing, the caption reads, “The path of success is never-ending. I keep my Y L’ELIXIR close.”

The forever fashionable rock star and actor was hyped up by fans in the comments. One wrote, “Love pinstripe on you especially in autumn and in black. I have it too one in black and one in gray. It is timeless.” Another said, “YSL is fortunate to have you as a spokesperson. You make them look good.” Anyone else might not have pulled the slightly camp photo off, but Kravitz is effortlessly cool.

As of Oct. 2024, he’s in the U.S. leg of his tour and visiting Las Vegas, Nevada next. Some attendees are more than ready for the big night, mentioning they’re looking forward to the concert under the Instagram post, “Can’t wait to see you Saturday night in Vegas.”

Kravitz has a long-standing relationship with the luxury company, as the face of its fragrances and a brand ambassador. He told Ebony, “YSL is a brand that I’ve known since I was a child. My mother used to wear the fragrance, my mother used to wear the clothing.

“As I grew and studied the house of Saint Laurent I became inspired by Yves Saint Laurent on his designs, his sensibility, his lifestyle, his interiors, and his choice of places to live.”

He’s also a fan of Y L’ELIXIR if you couldn’t already tell, saying, “What I love about Elixir is its warm, woody, aroma. It’s bold, but it’s not overpowering. It’s very natural and it blends really nicely. Fragrances are the finishing element, it all begins with you, what’s inside of you, your attitude then your clothing, your jewelry, your accessories, and then your scent which when blended with your natural scent becomes you.”

What’s Lenny Kravitz up to these days?

Kravitz spends most of his time between his homes in Paris, France, and the Bahamas, he told Esquire. His last credited movie role was in 2022’s Shotgun Wedding, but he also made an uncredited cameo in daughter Zoë Kravitz‘s 2024 thriller Blink Twice. Up next for him is The Trainer, which is a 2024 crime-comedy that’s in post-production.

He still releases music, with the May. 2024 album Blue Electric Light being the most recent. There are plenty of cool music videos viewable on his YouTube channel, and the album was reviewed favorably by most of the music critics who did write-ups on it.

He’s an entertainer on social media, too. Kravitz is active on Instagram and TikTok in particular — he’s even responsible for a meme. And we can’t forget he’s an almost-yearly nominee for People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, which helps explain all those modeling gigs he books.

