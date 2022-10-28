It seems Kanye West isn’t backing down without a fight as the students of Donda Academy will be able to resume their studies, after less than a day since the announcement of the school’s closure.

TMZ reports that parents received a follow-up email around midnight, welcoming them back to the institution, stating that it has “returned with a vengeance” thanks to the support of the school community. The school apologized for the earlier email about the school’s closure, promising “the children of Donda are going to change the world.”

“Dear Parents and Staff, “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance! “The children of Donda are going to change the world. “Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!”

It was announced yesterday that Donda Academy would close its doors immediately for the remainder of the school year and would return around late 2023.

Donda Academy, for those who have the fortune of not knowing, is an unaccredited private Christian School catering from Pre-K to 12th grade, located in California and founded by West. It was reported that tuition costs around $15,000 a year and parents are forced to sign an NDA once their child is admitted.

The school community, unsurprisingly, has also been criticized as a ‘cult’ after a few videos of the school’s morning routine circulated on social media.

At the moment, it’s currently unknown if West was also involved with the school’s reopening or if this was all the parents’ doing. Hopefully, the school’s unstable status would be a sign to consider moving their children elsewhere.