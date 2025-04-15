Lil Nas X paralyzed by suspected Bell’s palsy, what is it and will he recover?

Lil Nas X made a shocking Instagram post from hospital yesterday in which he revealed he’s suffered dramatic facial paralysis. The ‘Old Town Road’ icon recorded the video from his hospital bed, demonstrating that the right side of his face is completely frozen.

Despite this, he sounded upbeat, saying: “When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way… it’s like, what the f**k?” and “‘I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f**k! Oh my God. So… oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

Wellwishers flooded the comments to hope he recovers soon, though he quickly downplayed his condition, writing “Guys, I am OK!! Stop being sad for me! Shake Ur ass for me instead!” and “Imma look funny for a lil but but that’s it!”. There’s no indication of precisely what’s happened, though the general consensus from information available is that Lil Nas X has suffered an attack of Bell’s palsy. So, what is that and do you recover?

Bell’s palsy

Bell’s palsy is a still-mysterious condition that – as seen in Lil Nas X – results in paralysis of the facial muscles (typically on one side of the face only) due to inflammation, swelling, or compression of the seventh cranial nerve, which governs the facial muscles.

The exact cause is still unknown, but it’s theorized to be linked to viral infections like herpes simplex, immune system responses, or just stress. Common symptoms are drooping of the mouth or eyelid, difficulty closing one eye, drooling, trouble smiling, facial numbness, and sometimes pain around the jaw or ear. It can also affect taste and tear/saliva production.

Thankfully, almost everyone afflicted fully recovers within three to six months. Symptoms often peak within days of onset, then gradually improve. Mild cases may clear up in two to three weeks, while severe cases can take longer, with a minority experiencing long-term weakness of their facial muscles.

Lil Nas X appearing relatively upbeat in his video is an indication he’s been told to expect a full recovery. He’s currently preparing to release his second album Dreamboy, which was expected to drop soon. However, if he’s suffering from facial paralysis he may be unable to perform live for a while, so the album may be postponed for a few months until he’s recovered sufficiently.

Either way, we hope he’s back to full health soon. Though he doesn’t seem scared, experiencing any kind of paralysis, temporary or not, is innately traumatic. Here’s hoping he gets some rest and the best treatment possible.



