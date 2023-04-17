Lionel Richie and King Charles is the unlikely celebrity friendship you had no idea was going on for decades

The forthcoming coronation of King Charles III has left the whole world buzzing with excitement and, not unlike the numerous past royal celebrations, the upcoming extravaganza will see the presence of quite a lot of popular faces.

One of them is the iconic singer and former American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, who is all set to perform at the grand royal event along with his other celebrity cohorts like Katy Perry.

Of course, ‘The Only One’ singer is looking forward to the event especially because both Richie and Charles shared a friendly bond before when he worked with King Charles as a Global Ambassador for the former Prince’s Trust.

He revealed his relationship with the soon-to-be king in an interview with ET at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony when the question of his performance at the event was posed. Speaking on the subject, he said,

“It’s an honor. I mean, first of all, when you’ve been in the business a long time, and, of course, when you get an invitation like this, the answer is absolutely. We’ve been friends a long time, I’ve known him a long time, but to be asked is the whole thing.”

Adding to the question of how excited and grateful he is to be attending the event as a performer, he told People Magazine on Saturday,

“I mean, you don’t get in the business and say, ‘You know what? I’ll be at the King’s coronation.’ You know, that just never comes up. [It’s] A, a big surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name.”

Further, he also mentioned how curious he is to see Charles in his new role as King and what he will bring and contribute with this new position and designation. He stated,

“I really do celebrate his now stepping into the role. He’s been in that prince role for a long time, but I’m anxious to see what he’s going to now change as far as his reign. And so I know him as a wonderful person.”

Besides Richie, other celebrities who will be performing at the coronation ceremony include Katy Perry. Andrea Bocelli, Alexis French, and Freya Ridings. However, there are popular figures who have turned down the invitation. These include the pop stars Adele, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, and Robbie Williams.

The royal coronation will be held on May 6, 2023.