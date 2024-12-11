‘Live with the consequences’: ‘Damaged’ Prince Harry doing the right thing by picking a fight with U.K. but it is ‘jeopardizing’ his life

Prince Harry is all but done with the U.K. – it’s been five years since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal duties, packed their bags, and moved across the pond to start afresh. Despite this, the prince still has some unfinished business in his home country with his ongoing legal battle regarding the withdrawal of his security in the U.K.

Harry has hardly stepped foot in the country he was born and raised all year and it’s not exactly difficult to see why. The duke has expressed serious concerns for his and his family’s well-being ever since the decision was made to strip him of his royal security back in 2020. His argument is that the constant bad press he and Meghan are frequently the target of could make them targets, “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who read this stuff, to act on what they have read.”

It’s fair to say Harry and Meghan aren’t exactly popular in the U.K., largely due to the tabloids constantly reporting about them in a negative light. Every little thing is dissected, be it speculation about the couple’s marriage, or the prince’s relationship with his father and brother, Harry and Meghan are never far from the headlines. Life in the public eye is difficult at the best of times, but for Harry it’s been a nightmare.

Harry’s concerns stem from his ‘damaged’ childhood

Speaking to OK!, royal commentator, Jennie Bond, claimed that Harry’s struggle lies in his personality traits as well as his past experiences. According to Bond, Harry is “understandably damaged by what happened to his mother. Who can blame him for being so protective about his wife and children?”

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, also found herself frequently hounded by the media, something which ultimately cost her life after her driver crashed in 1997 while trying to escape the paparazzi. Understandably this would likely play a large part in Harry’s decision-making when it comes to his own family’s safety. He’s also fighting the British tabloids in court at the same time, something which the late Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly very supportive of.

Harry is fighting for the protection of his family

Ever since his security was withdrawn the prince has been fighting the decision and has rarely brought his family back to the country. Earlier this year it was decided he could plead his case in the high court after his appeal was successful. Given Harry’s poor reputation in the U.K. it’s easy to see why he would want protection, although this legal battle will likely only lead to more fallout and bad press for the prince. It’s believed to be the reason for the breakdown in communication between Harry and the rest of the royals.

Jennie Bond expressed her sympathy for Harry and Meghan’s plight. It seems Harry hasn’t got much of a choice right now. What with the non-stop harassment and speculation, it’s no wonder he feels the need to protect his family.

