Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto

The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight.

Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of the many bizarre moments in his interview, talked about how “demonic” promoting body positivity is and claimed that bots will be attacking Lizzo for losing weight.

Lizzo was performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for a stop on “The Special Tour” when she indirectly addressed his comments in a way only she could.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherfucking name in their motherfucking mouth for no motherfucking reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

She then asked if she should stay in the city instead, inquiring “Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

In his tirade, West had talked “Good as Hell” singer by revealing he and Lizzo share a trainer.

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy. Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Carlson, perhaps realizing he has gold on his hands, prompted Ye even more, asking why he thinks people would “promote unhealthiness.” Ye responded that “it’s a genocide of the Black race” and added that “they want to kill us any way they can.”

Lizzo went for a similar approach when Aries Spears commented on her weight earlier, opting to take the higher road instead of indulging in unnecessary drama.