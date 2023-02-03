Logan Paul reportedly sued for involvement in NFT project ‘CryptoZoo’

Logan Paul seems to have continued the family hot streak of controversies following reports he is being actively sued for his involvement in CryptoZoo.

Paul appears to be one of several people indicted in a course case just filed surrounding the potential scam video game developed called CryptoZoo. Completely unsurprisingly for a video game which hinged on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), there have been serious accusations surrounding the legitimacy of the operation.

Coffeezilla, who made the original exposé around CryptoZoo, tweeted out a legal document showing Paul was being sued alongside his business partners for the alleged scam. Paul, alongside Danielle Strobel, Jeffrey Levin, Eduardo Ibanez, Jake Greenbaum, and Ophir Bentov, will face litigation in Texas.

CryptoZoo’s NFTs were discovered to be stock images, and having no value beyond how much you pay to get the license for them in the first place. Nice job, everyone.

🚨Logan Paul was just sued in a class action lawsuit for his role in CryptoZoo, along with Jeff Levin, Crypto King, Eddie Ibanez and more. pic.twitter.com/Wmk3jM8grx — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) February 3, 2023

Paul previously threatened to sue Coffeezilla over his documentary, although it would appear he doesn’t have much of a case. CryptoZoo at this point in time looks to have been made to scam people out of their money, with Paul playing a huge part in its boost in popularity and user base.

Like any mature adult facing the consequences of his own actions, Paul has blamed all his issues on “the matrix”. CryptoZoo now joins the ranks of the many controversies surrounding Paul which stretch back to such “hits” as the suicide forest video, an abandoned pig, and bizarre comments on LGBTQ+ people.

There is no clear court date for Paul and his fellow indicted colleagues.