Logan Paul’s fiancé Nina Agdal files ‘massive’ lawsuit against Dilon Dannis

Logan Paul‘s fiancée, Nina Agdal is suing Dillon Danis, as well as filing a restraining order due to his constant online trolling. The model claimed that the mixed martial artist has posted “despicable” things about her over 250 times ever since his fight with Paul was announced, and claims it’s damaging her reputation, as well as causing emotional distress.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, it stated that a post Danis made on Aug. 11 violated federal and state law. The post in question was a sexually explicit image that was taken from a previous “romantic encounter” from 10 years ago. Agdal claims that Danis posted the photo without her consent and reposted it to “maximize the number of views,” and it was only removed when Misfits Boxing, the organization behind the Danis vs. Paul match, threatened to cancel the sporting event.

“Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent. Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.”

Agdal also listed other posts that Danis made that have upset her, such as uploading old videos of her that were stored in her Snapchat archive. She also alleged that Danis “hacked” her personal account to grab hold of the video or obtained it from someone who managed to do so. The 31-year-old model wants $150k per violation of federal law, and is asking the judge to bar Danis from posting explicit images of her in the future, claiming that his actions are damaging her reputation.

Danis commented on the lawsuit on X (aka Twitter), claiming that the lawsuit is putting the fight in jeopardy, especially if he’s sent to prison because of it. He announced that he won’t stop because “f*** the system,” and Paul is a “dead man walking.” According to TMZ, Agdal isn’t asking the athlete to be sent behind bars.

Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fuck the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 6, 2023

Danis has made numerous posts about Agdal on X and called her various names, such as “Karen” and other derogatory terms. He’s also been reposting old photos of Agdal with her previous partners, as well as sexually suggestive content and making fun of her dating history.

The Paul vs. Danis boxing match was announced back in early August and will also feature a match between KSI and Tommy Fury. This sporting event will take place in AO Arena in Manchester, U.K. on Oct. 14, and will be streamed on DANZ.com.