‘Ludicrously oversized ear bandage’: Mark Hamill takes a verbal lightsaber to Donald Trump’s first RNC appearance

It should come as a surprise to no one that Mark Hamill doesn’t like former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump. He’s never shied away from taking shots (no pun intended) at Trump, and his latest is a big swing. This time, it involves Trump’s new ear bandage.

In case you have been in a coma the past few days, you are no doubt aware that Trump was almost killed by an assassin’s bullet recently at one of his campaign rallies. The gunman came inches from actually killing the president, but he did nick his ear, creating an image of Trump, bloody, fist raised, that will appear in history books as long as we make them.

Just a few days later, Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Obviously, he was going to have a bandage on his ear. The size of that bandage? Well, let’s just say it was noticeable. Did he need a bandage that big? Who can say, but Hamill took the opportunity to mock the former president.

1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight. 👂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fkc83h3jBN — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 16, 2024

“1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight,” Hamill said. If we’re talking strictly facts, yes it is a large bandage, and yes, it kind of looks like an earpiece from Star Trek. Again, we don’t know. All kinds of medical stuff could be going on. This tweet, by the way, has 10 million views. That’s a lot.

Obviously, the comment section immediately turned vitriolic. An X user named Levi Hanford called Hamill an “irrelevant, washed up troll” who came out from “under the bridge” to be “relevant again.”

“Hollywood is not going to let your dumbass in the club.” Well, none of that is true, Hamill has been in plenty of movies and shows over the years. Also, if there’s one thing you can say about Hamill, it’s that he’s consistent, and unafraid to speak to power. He’s hated Trump from the get-go, so this is really just par for the course here.

Also, we live in a country where you’re allowed to criticize your leaders. You say something like that to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and you’re gonna find yourself in a precarious situation pretty fast. It might be hard to swallow, but Hamill is exercising his constitutional right to free speech. And his hatred of huge bandages, apparently.

